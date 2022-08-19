Letter: Support for Linh Nguyen for DeKalb County Clerk & Recorder

I am supporting Linh Nguyen for DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder.

A dangerous phrase in our language is, “We’ve always done it this way.” During this November election, DeKalb County has a unique opportunity to elect Linh Nguyen as county clerk and recorder. Linh brings fresh ideas and energy to the office, she will deliver safe, complete records that you can trust.

Linh understands the customer service responsibilities of the office. Linh is trained as a Ph.D. computational scientist. She can generate, process and store massive data. She will establish tech-based communication between the clerk’s office, voters and everyone needing timely, accurate records for doing the county’s business.

Linh brings expertise to improve the office’s website making it more transparent and user friendly. As president of the League of Women Voters, she ran the social media – Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – accounts helping the league reach 51,900+ views providing critical voter information.

Linh’s personal experience, values and ethics make her as honest and trustworthy as any candidate I have known for any office. Linh’s personal history of coming from Vietnam as a young child is the foundation of her heartfelt commitment to run for office and support democracy for everyone.

The county clerk and recorder is non-partisan whose responsibilities are to all citizens in the county. I encourage everyone to get to know Linh and vote for her in November. Early voting starts Sept. 29. Be sure to register and join me in voting for Linh Nguyen.

Lori Imes

DeKalb