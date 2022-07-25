Letter: We need better gun laws

Well, here we are again.

This time nineteen 9 and 10-year-old children were shot to pieces in their school classroom. Literally. Authorities had to get DNA from their parents in order to identify their children.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said during his press conference that it ”could have been worse.” Worse? He blamed mental illness for the shooting. Senator Ted Cruz seems to think that the problem is too many doors in school buildings. Republican politician after Republican politician has blamed this almost daily carnage in the United States on everything but guns.

The Uvalde shooter turned 18 on Monday, May 16. The next day he bought a semi-automatic rifle. He returned the following day to buy 375 rounds of ammunition. Then two days later he returned and bought an AR-style rifle. Reports also say that he purchased a battery-powered holographic sight.

Did it ever occur to the gun shop owner that maybe there was something suspicious about an 18-year-old buying so much fire power? Did he think to report it to authorities? Probably not because it’s legal for 18 to 21-year-olds to buy long guns or rifles, such as the AR-15, in Texas. A law signed by Governor Abbott.

The population of the United States is 329.5 million people. There are 393.3 million guns in the hands of private citizens in this country. That’s a gun for every man, woman, and child with millions leftover.

How much longer are we willing to sit by and let our children be slaughtered in their schools? For folks to be murdered in the grocery store, at church, at temple, in movie theaters, at music concerts, in nightclubs?

There is mental illness in every country in the world. There are people who suffer from depression all over the world but only in America do we have these mass murders. And the reason is guns. 393.3 million of them.

It’s time for people to standup and tell their local, county, state and federal representatives to pass laws that will make it harder for people to get their hands on a gun. Nowhere in the Second Amendment does it say citizens have a right to own these weapons of mass destruction. Fifty Republicans in the U.S. Senate are putting the NRA and their seats in Congress ahead of the safety of the American people. Republican state houses all over the country are passing gun laws that make it easier to get a gun, not harder. IT’S TIME TO VOTE THEM OUT! And this November you can do just that. Staying home is not an option. VOTE!

Susan Lovell

DeKalb