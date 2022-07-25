Letter: Parking problems in DeKalb

Dear Editor:

For several weeks (a month or longer), my neighbor apparently has instructed her painter crew to park in front of my house instead of her’s, where there are three vacant parking spaces plus an empty driveway. That means I have a pick-up truck with a long van hitched to it parked in front of my house EVERY DAY taking up so much space I can’t even park my own car in front of my house. I told the driver of the truck not to park there but he ignored me and continues to do so.

I phoned the police to complain about this. But the police dispatcher hung up on me. Guess he was too busy eating donuts and drinking coffee.

Sharon Pflaumer

DeKalb