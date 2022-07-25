Letter: Help the DeKalb County Nursing Center

Citizens of DeKalb County,

I read with distress of the proposed sale of the DeKalb County nursing home. A native of DeKalb County, I now live in Champaign County. Every step of the recent saga of the DeKalb County nursing home mirrors exactly what happened to the Champaign County Nursing Home.

About 20 years ago, the Champaign County Board decided to build a new facility. They subsequently encountered many costly building delays and battles with contractors. Due to the sudden proliferation of assisted living facilities, the nursing home census began dropping. Champaign County hired MPA, the same management company that DeKalb County used. MPA knew the business but charged hundreds of thousands of dollars a year for their services. The County started paying nursing home bills, ultimately totaling millions.

The Champaign County Board continued to insist that the nursing home should be self-funded. There followed a long battle over the question of selling the nursing home. Nursing home residents and their families came to County Board meetings and begged Board members not to sell the home. Oh, the Board said, they wouldn’t close it; they would just sell it to a for-profit long term care company and the residents would still have a home.

Champaign County hired the very same commercial real estate company that DeKalb County recently hired. I’m not a gambler but I’d be willing to bet money that the company will bring the Board just one buyer, the same buyer that bought Champaign County nursing home three years ago. And what did the new for-profit company do? Well, they immediately bought and closed two other local nursing homes, moving the staff and residents. Oh, they promised not to lay off staff, but with attrition, they reduced staffing below the levels that had always been maintained by the County. One former nurse told me that she quit because she came on duty one day and could find no other staff on her skilled wing.

DeKalb County nursing home, like Champaign’s, has always been known for its great resident activity programs. Those will be cut back, too. The activity director here is using her own money for resident parties. Champaign County nursing home used to have beautiful courtyards. But when the home became a for-profit, the Master Gardner volunteers pulled out. Now the courtyards are overgrown with weeds. My Rotary club once got a grant to help plant flower beds for the residents but we can’t ask for a grant for a proprietary company.

Just like the Champaign County Board, the DeKalb County Board maintains that the County Home should be self supporting. They don’t view the County Home as a required county service such as highways or law enforcement. They think taxpayers don’t want to increase taxes to support the nursing home. What, by the way, are they doing with their American Rescue Plan windfall?

Like DeKalb, Champaign is home to a university community full of retired professors. Couples with two university pensions can well afford to move to our upscale senior community that charges hundreds of thousands of dollars up front plus a monthly fee. Oh, they don’t take Medicaid of course. But what about the middle class? Middle class residents of Champaign County can no longer rely on the quality long term care previously provided by our county home. I believe that the sale of our county home greatly reduced the quality of life for retirees in our community.

So if you can afford to retire at Oak Crest, then no worries! But if you are a DeKalb County resident of the middle class, your future retirement years look bleak.

A former resident of and current property owner in DeKalb County

Mary Fraser Hodson

Champaign