Letter: Elect Judge Marcy Buick to circuit court

When I retired last year, I was very pleased that the Illinois Supreme Court appointed Marcy Buick to fill the unexpired portion of my term as a Circuit Judge. Judge Buick, who I have known for over 30 years, has long demonstrated her capability and leadership within the courthouse and I felt very good to be “passing the baton” to her.

She is an experienced judge who has done her job exceptionally well. It is therefore critical that voters cast their votes for Marcy Buick — so that a good judge may be kept on the bench, serving the citizens of DeKalb County in the years to come.

Robbin Stuckert

Sycamore