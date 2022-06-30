Letter: Please help keep Kishwaukee River clean

In April of 2021 while kayaking on the South Branch of the Kishwaukee River, I came across a significant amount of debris people had dumped into the river.

Garbage bags stuffed with dozens of plastic bottles, milk jugs, and other recyclable plastic bobbed all across the waterway and cluttered snags and other areas of the river. Interestingly enough, about 90% of the debris was made up of quart and liter Mountain Dew bottles.

For the next 13 months I used my Kishwaukee kayaking trips to pick up bottles, cans, and many garbage bags stuffed with these items. At this time, I have picked up, carted out, and recycled about 1,200 recyclable items that can almost universally be connected to this type of dumping.

While the original dump occurred somewhere mid-way between Coltinville Road and Route 64, the debris flowed all the way north of Aldritch Road and peppered the river. While the vast majority of the dumped items have now been removed from the river, a few trace elements remain in unreachable parts of snags or downed trees.

The Kishwaukee River is a wonderful resource to all residents of our area. It offers homes to wildlife, a place to fish, paddling opportunities, and the beauty of a rural Midwestern stream. Actions such as those undertaken by whoever dumped more than 1,100 bottles and assorted debris into the Kishwaukee harm not only the River, but also all of our abilities to be good stewards of the natural world that we live in.

I ask that whoever perpetrated this act of vandalism cease and desist because they are harming a beautiful waterway that many people treasure. If you are paddling on the Kish and see bottles, cans, and other litter, please pick it up and dispose of it in an appropriate manner.

We can all help keep the Kishwaukee clean and welcoming if we all pitch in to care for it.

Greg Romaneck

DeKalb