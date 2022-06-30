Letter: DeKalb County Clerk’s Office needs improvements

Dr. Linh Nguyen (pronounced Lynn Win) is a 2022 candidate for DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder. She sees a need for improvements in the clerk’s office, and knows she has the skills to make those improvements.

Linh’s opponent is a lovely lady, a dedicated civil servant, whose campaign slogan is, “Preserving the past - securing the future.”

Presumably, Linh’s opponent would preserve county websites that are cumbersome and difficult to navigate with missing online forms; neglect security protections leaving county computers vulnerable to cyberattacks; and repeat 2020 staffing vacancies at the polls, resulting in long lines for some seniors and some students.

Linh’s Ph.D in computational science gives her training and experience handling massive amounts of data and computer algorithms. She will make the county websites user- and mobile-friendly. Last October, DeKalb County government computers were down for eight days due to a cyberattack. Linh knew security software and vigilance could have thwarted the attack. She will plan well in advance for staffing to prevent long lines to vote.

Linh knows we can do better. She will use tech-based communication and accurate notifications by mail to keep voters informed. She will establish a culture of transparency and provide effective communications with residents. Preserving the past isn’t good enough.

It is Linh’s passion for improvements to voting access and to accurate county records that makes her the best candidate for DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder.

This November, please support Dr. Linh Nguyen for DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder.

Beth Jezek

Genoa