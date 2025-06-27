Vaughn: Kishwaukee United Way approves $100K to fund basic needs in DeKalb

Kishwaukee United Way Executive Director and President Michele Vaughn, Ed.D. (Photo Provided by Kishwaukee United Way)

Kishwaukee United Way’s Board of Directors has unanimously approved the allocation of $100,000 for fiscal 2026, meant to support basic needs of area residents.

The funding will aid the essential needs of 17 local partner agencies dedicated to serving families and individuals in DeKalb. The focus will be on improving health, education and income, the three pillars of impact.

Kishwaukee United Way serves as a vital resource for individuals and families, navigating tough times, providing essential support and connections through strong community partnerships. Our Allocation Impact Grants are strategically awarded to organizations that deliver measurable outcomes and necessary solutions to critical issues in DeKalb.

Kishwaukee United Way is dedicated to funding $15,700 to support its Education Pillar, which includes The Growing Place, The Children’s Learning Center and RAMP.

Additionally, a total award amount of $31,200 will be allocated to the Income Pillar, benefiting organizations such as 4-C, Hope Haven, Habitat for Humanity, The Salvation Army, FLAP and Prairie State Legal Services.

Lastly, an approved amount of $53,100 will support its Health Pillar, which encompasses CASA DeKalb County, Adventure Works, Safe Passage, Opportunity House, Voluntary Action Center, Greater Family Health, Youth Outlook and Catholic Charities Ombudsman.

At the core, United Way agencies around the globe, whether large or small, function as connectors and conveners. We believe that lasting change happens when we join forces and work toward a shared goal, ultimately a thriving community.

Together, we can make a significant impact and foster growth for all. To learn more about Kishwaukee United Way, please visit kishwaukeeunitedway.com .