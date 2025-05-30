Vaughn: Northwestern Medicine donates $7500 to support 211

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital has donated $7,500 to Kishwaukee United Way, bolstering the expansion of their remarkable 211 program.

This fantastic initiative now includes self-help 211 kiosks, making it easier than ever for DeKalb County residents to access vital services at their convenience.

These kiosks empower individuals to find the assistance they need independently, ensuring help is just a touch away. This generous support showcases their commitment to uplifting the DeKalb community during times of need.

Most recently, Kishwaukee United Way has established a partnership with three Northwestern Medicine Ben Gordon Mental Health Centers in DeKalb County to deploy self-help kiosks for clients.

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital has donated $7,500 to Kishwaukee United Way, bolstering the expansion of their remarkable 211 program. (Photo provided by Michele Vaughn)

Furthermore, 211 QR search pocket cards are being made available to facilitate immediate and efficient assistance. This collaborative effort is focused on creating a reliable bridge of hope that connects individuals’ essential community services, including food, housing, healthcare, and financial assistance.

For years, Kishwaukee United Way has worked with other community agencies to create lasting changes in DeKalb County. Supporting basic needs, preparing kids for success in school, empowering individuals with the tools to become financially stable, and improving the overall health and well-being of residents.

Thanks to the incredible support of donors like Northwestern Medicine, KUW can serve the local community in a more efficient way. Their contributions are crucial in helping Kishwaukee United Way meet the needs of those in need of service with the assistance of the 211-support program. The support makes a fantastic impact and uplifts the lives of individuals and families in the community.

The 211 service is a 3-digit phone number. It acts as a central point of contact for a wide range of services, making it easier for individuals and families to access help. 211 is available 24/7, free, confidential, and can be accessed in multiple languages.

To learn more about Kishwaukee United Way, visit www.kishwaukeeunitedway.com. If you would like to request 211 materials for your organization, contact info@kishunitedway.com.