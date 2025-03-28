Vaughn: A $1K college scholarship available this spring

Kishwaukee United Way is thrilled to announce the launch of its annual $1,000 scholarship for a first-generation graduating senior or current college student this spring.

This scholarship is designed to support your journey toward post-secondary education or a career certificate program. As part of our commitment to education, we believe in enhancing job prospects and earning potential, paving the way for financial stability and a brighter future.

The scholarship aims to inspire and support a deserving student in need, offering financial assistance as they embark on their journey to discover their passions and pursue their dreams. By doing so, we hope to contribute to a more meaningful and fulfilling life.

In 2024, Kishwaukee United Way partnered with Lehan’s Medical Equipment for their annual 5k Daisy Dash fundraiser, which directly supports this essential college and trade career scholarship opportunity.

To apply for or learn more about the scholarship, visit kishwaukeeunitedway.com . The application opens on April 1. The KUW team will proudly announce the recipient at the annual Day of Caring Volunteer event on June 12. At Kishwaukee United Way, we are committed to enhancing the quality of life in our communities by elevating education, health and economic mobility in DeKalb, Illinois.

For inquiries, email info@kishwunitedway.com . Don’t miss this opportunity to invest in your education and unlock new possibilities.

If you or someone you know is a first-generation 2025 graduating senior or current college student who is ready to pursue their dreams, we encourage you to apply and take advantage of this valuable opportunity.