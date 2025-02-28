Vaughn: Helping people upgrade their lives through digital opportunities

Kishwaukee United Way Executive Director and President Michele Vaughn, Ed.D. (Photo Provided by Kishwaukee United Way)

Kishwaukee United Way is in its second year implementing a new initiative centered around helping individuals upgrade their lives from survival mode to a thriving future with the Digital Crossover program.

The Digital Crossover Program supports digital skills training and helps prepare community members for today and tomorrow’s workforce. Specifically, targeting the ALICE population (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed).

This may be a relative or friend. You may be ALICE. As cashiers, waiters, childcare providers, and other members of our essential workforce, ALICE earns just above the Federal Poverty Level but less than what it costs to make ends meet. These struggling households are forced to make impossible choices each day. While such hardship is pervasive, households of color are disproportionately ALICE.

A National Skills Coalition (NSC) report found that 90% of jobs in Illinois require digital skills. However, previous NSC research found one-third of workers don’t have the foundational digital skills they need to enter and thrive in today’s workforce. Together, these findings point to a significant digital skills divide. This report also found that closing the digital skills divide can increase workers’ income and reduce costs for employers associated with workforce turnover.

You can learn through Kishwaukee United Way’s Digital Crossover mobile program: virtual resume writing sessions, in-person job search, resume writing, cover letter sessions, entrepreneur virtual sessions, learn to publish a book virtual session and more.

Community organizations can request a Digital Crossover mobile workshop session with a KUW professional at info@kishunitedway.com.

Participants will have a chance to win a free laptop when they participate learn about Comcast’s Internet Essentials program. For information on Kishwaukee United Way, visit kishwaukeeunitedway.com.