Vaughn: Kishwaukee United Way launches 211 self-help kiosks funded by Meta

Shannon Alama, of the Children's Learning Center, poses with a new self-help kiosk, meant to provide referrals in real time to community members in need of social services. (Photo provided by Michele Vaughn)

Kishwaukee United Way is thrilled to announce the launch of its first DeKalb 211 self-help kiosk experience, made possible by a generous $10,000 grant from the Meta DeKalb Database Center.

These innovative kiosks will provide immediate referral assistance for essential services, including food pantries, shelter, and mental health referrals, making it easier for DeKalb residents to access the help they need. In collaboration with local agencies such as Greater Family Health, Kishwaukee College, DeKalb School District 428 Education Center, and the Children’s Learning Center, this initiative aims to connect individuals with vital resources in our community.

The 2-1-1 network in the United States plays a crucial role, responding to more than 21 million requests for help each year. Since its inception in 2017, DeKalb County’s 2-1-1 line has successfully answered more than 2,000 calls, connecting residents to essential resources.

(Left) Michele Vaughn, executive director of Kishwaukee United Way, poses with Jennifer Yochem of the city of DeKalb, who serves as the United Way's Board of Directors chair, alongside a self-help kiosk. (Photo provided by Michele Vaughn)

The most common requests include rental assistance, food pantries, utility aid and transportation services. With the introduction of phone, text and self-search kiosk options, Kishwaukee United Way is transforming how DeKalb County residents access vital health and human services, further enhanced by the availability of Spanish-translated 211 pocket cards.

211 is a free, confidential, 24/7 information and referral helpline connecting individuals and families in need with access to available health and human services. You can also text 898-211 from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It’s a one-stop shop with expert navigators who are committed to guiding individuals to the help they need, regardless of the time of day, the language they speak, or where they live.

Kishwaukee United Way is dedicated to making a difference in the DeKalb community by striving to meet individuals where they are and provide the support needed to uplift lives through the power of collaboration and shared resources. All are invited to explore this new resource and take advantage of the services available at their fingertips. Together, we can make a positive impact in our community!

To learn more about how you can request 2-1-1 Self-Help materials at your location, email info@kishwaukeeunitedway.com – or – visit www.kishwaukeeunitedway.com .