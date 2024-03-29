Vaughn: Kishwaukee United Way to award $1K scholarship to local high school senior

Kishwaukee United Way Executive Director and President Michele Vaughn, Ed.D. (Photo Provided by Kishwaukee United Way)

Kishwaukee United Way is working to support and change the odds so tomorrow’s influential leaders can build a solid foundation. Kishwaukee United Way supports the assurance of every youth to gain a strong start in life and to have the tools to learn, grow, and thrive in purpose.

This year, Kishwaukee United Way wants to honor the impressive and life-changing work of a first-generation 2024 graduating high school senior by providing a $1,000 scholarship. The scholarship will support post-secondary education or a career trade certificate. Applications for 2024 will be open from April 1 through May 1.

Scholarship criteria, eligibility

Must submit 1-2 paged, double-spaced essay on the following question: How important is a college education or professional certificate and giving back to your local community through volunteerism?

Must be a full-time student at any school in DeKalb County expected to graduate in 2024.

Two letters of recommendation (Examples: From School staff, a community member, or personal character reference).

Must have a 2.5 GPA (submit unofficial transcript).

Must be a resident of DeKalb County.

Please note the winner of the scholarship will receive award recognition at Kishwaukee United Way’s Annual Day of Caring on June 13 and must be available to volunteer on this day.

Applicants can mail their submission to 2201 N. First St., Suite 100, DeKalb, Illinois, 60115 or email to info@kishwaukeeunitedway.com .

We welcome all entries that meet our criteria.

Kishwaukee United Way looks forward to receiving your submission and wishes you the best in your future educational and professional endeavors! Please visit kishwaukeeunitedway.com to learn more about Kishwaukee United Way.

Kishwaukee United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community.