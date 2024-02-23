Vaughn: Cultivating a thriving community by sharing resources

Kishwaukee United Way will host its annual meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau, 1350 W. Prairie Drive, Sycamore to highlight its past years’ community engagement efforts as well as other nonprofit agencies.

Kishwaukee United Way has an inspiring vision for a community where every person will become equipped with essential skills and resources that are vital to a thriving life.

The annual meeting will aim to acknowledge the 20-plus local partner agencies who are providing intentional resources in the areas of education, health and income. The event also will celebrate all that is good in our local community and share the vision for the upcoming year.

One of the local new partner agencies at this event is Building Leaders Advocating Change, BLAC Inc. which recently was named by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce as 2023 nonprofit of the year.

(From left) Kathy Johnson of Mortenson Construction, Tiffany Tucker of BLAC Inc., and Dr. Michele Vaughn of Kishwaukee United Way (Photo provided by Michele Vaughn)

From tutoring to Teen Talks, B.L.A.C. Inc.’s initiatives reflect a commitment to caring, encouraging and equipping youth aged 10 to 18 to take on leadership roles, while promoting participation in community service. Critical thinkers are cultivated and nurtured through STEM camps and activities, as exploration in the creative arts fuels and increases imagination.

Kishwaukee United Way wants every resident to work, live and grow in a community that is thriving. This effort can only be done by collaborating to share resources and cultivate programs that specifically meet the needs of our residents. This annual meeting will encompass energy, inspiration and hope for a brighter tomorrow.