Vaughn: Kishwaukee United Way receives $10K grant from Target for MLK Day, community volunteerism

Target Distribution Center recently awarded Kishwaukee United Way with a $10,000 grant in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday, and Community Volunteerism (Day of Caring).

This grant afforded an opportunity to extend funding to various local agencies who champion volunteerism in the local community. Select organizations received a $1,000 microgrant to further support their mission work and involvement with United Way.

The microgrant recipients connected to this initiative were: Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb, CASA DeKalb County, Children’s Learning Center, The Growing Place, Barb Food Mart, and Voluntary Action Center.

In honor of MLK, the Children’s Learning Center dedicated this day to an intentional literacy session centered around understanding equality.

Children’s Learning Center (CLC) provides high quality, comprehensive early education and childcare in a safe and nurturing environment for DeKalb area families. Experienced staff provide age-appropriate curriculum through play-based learning while promoting the social, emotional, physical, and cognitive development of every child.

CLC is a not-for-profit childcare center providing educational programs for children six weeks to twelve years of age. CLC welcomes children of all economic levels, sex, race, religion, national origin and disability.

Early childhood experts have long recognized the importance of literacy in training children to thrive in school. Early literacy plays a major role in empowering the kind of experiences that inspires academic achievement, higher graduation rates and enriched productivity in adult life.

Kishwaukee United Way works with companies, governments, nonprofits and other organizations to address complex challenges on a worldwide and local scale. Our partners contribute more than money. Their ideas, volunteer power, in-kind support and more are helping build stronger, more resilient communities. Through collaboration, resource mobilization and voluntary giving, Kishwaukee United Way works to provide a better quality of life for the communities we serve.

The annual Day of Caring Volunteer event is scheduled for the month of June. If you would like to volunteer or sign your organization up to receive volunteer support on this special day, please email info@kishwaukeeunitedway.com.

• Michele Vaughn, Ed.D., is executive director/president of Kishwaukee United Way.