Vaughn: Advocacy, community outreach, litigation and more with FLAP

Kishwaukee United Way Executive Director and President Michele Vaughn, Ed.D. (Photo Provided by Kishwaukee United Way)

The Farmworker and Landscaper Advocacy Project Proyecto de Ayuda para Trabajadores del Campo y Jardineros, FLAP’s mission in DeKalb County, is to improve working conditions and opportunities for low-income workers and their households in the cannery, farming, greenhouse, landscaping, meat, nursery, packinghouse, poultry, restaurants and snowplowing industries.

The organization carries out its mission through advocacy, community outreach and education, litigation, community legal education, information and referrals.

The group partners with other organizations to fight human labor trafficking, preventing family separations by helping immigrants secure dual citizenship for their children and facilitating access to cash transfers to very low-income populations. FLAP provides these services free of charge and without regard to immigration status.

Farmworker and Landscaper Advocacy Project aids low-income residents in DeKalb County through Kishwaukee United Way partnership (Photo provided by Michele Vaughn)

The fight against wage theft and human labor trafficking goes on.

Appreciative to supporters, FLAP continues the tireless effort to improve the working conditions for thousands of low-income workers in Illinois. FLAP celebrates the diversity of Illinois and has a more than 24-year reputation for hiring from within the diverse Latine communities served. This makes the organization more effective and responsive to communities’ needs. They provide jobs that offer competitive pay including generous and comprehensive benefits, and career advancement opportunities.

Currently, FLAP is a partnering agency with Kishwaukee United Way serving the local residents of DeKalb County. For help, contact us at 1-888-351-3527 or at info@flapillinois.org .