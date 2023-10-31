Anna Wilson: This holiday season, try the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce’s Gift Local card

Want to give a great gift that is meaningful, unique and makes a positive impact on the community? Gift Local! The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce is launching a digital community gift card called “Gift Local.” It has something for everyone and will help to keep dollars local this holiday season and year-round.

Anna Wilson, DeKalb Chamber of Commerce membership manager. (Photo provided by DeKalb Chamber of Commerce)

Gift Local offers the most! As the list of participating businesses grows, the more options people have to use their Gift Local gift cards. It could be an oil change, haircut, tickets to a local venue, breakfast, lunch, dinner, a treat from a local eatery, jewelry, clothing, house décor, a fun night out, and so much more! Choosing to Gift Local this holiday season is showing pride in our community and supports businesses and families that invest, live, and work here.

Gift Local Digital Gift Cards can only be redeemed at Gift Local Merchants, and as long as there is a balance on the card it can be used in multiple locations. Merchants are members of the DeKalb Chamber who have registered to accept the gift cards. Our easy-to-use website offers a place for Gift Local recipients to check their balance and explore locations where the gift card can be redeemed. Digital gift cards can be purchased through the DeKalb Chamber’s Gift Local website which will launch on Nov. 20. Gift Local cards are sent via email, text, or may be printed with a customizable note and can even be scheduled to be sent, so you will never miss an anniversary or birthday again!

Together we can make the choice to keep our money in our community and think local first when shopping.

If your business would like to be a Gift Local Merchant, please contact Anna Wilson at the DeKalb Chamber at 815-766-3643 or anna.wilson@dekalb.org. The deadline to be included in the launch of this community gift card is Nov. 8.

If you are interested in sponsoring this program or purchas i ng a bulk amount of gift cards, please reach out to Anna as well.

Check out our other DeKalb Chamber happenings: 11/16 – Business After Hours at Michaels; 11/30 – Lights on Lincoln and Santa Comes to Town; 12/1-31 – Gift Local Campaign; 12/2, 9, and 16 – Santa Visits; 12/5 – Winter Bash at the NIU Convocation Center; 12/21 – DeKalb County’s Largest Holiday Office Party; and more to come! Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X or visit dekalb.org for more information.