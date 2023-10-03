Eye On Illinois: Cubs packed, Brewers cracked and only one is still playing

“Do they still play the blues in Chicago when baseball season rolls around?”

Longtime readers recall my annual postmortems following each painful Cubs season, a tradition mercifully left in 2015. The 2023 campaign was a letdown on both sides of the city, but the Cubs’ trajectory in particular is a useful political illustration.

Most folks understand the basic concept of gerrymandering: the political party in power draws district maps to help preserve or increase strength. There are two specific strategies: packing and cracking. The former involves putting as many minority party voters in as few districts as possible, conceding some seats to clearing a path for the majority elsewhere. The latter is dilution: spread out the minority far and wide, so there’s never enough support for their candidates to succeed.

Over 162 games, the Cubs scored 96 more runs than their opponents. That’s a better differential than three of 12 playoff teams, including the Milwaukee Brewers, whose 4-0 win over Chicago Sunday brought their differential to plus 81, winning the division by nine games.

The Cubs packed their scoring, logging blowout wins but finishing 21-24 in games decided by a single run. Chicago lost five straight to the Rockies and Diamondbacks in mid-September, with a minus 13 differential, then beat Pittsburgh 14-1.

The Brewers went 29-18 in one-run games. They outscored opponents by only a half run per game on the year. Although Milwaukee suffered a few blowouts (18-1 to St. Louis and 15-1 to San Francisco), its season wasn’t nearly as much an instance of shining between extremes. Like politicians who don’t carry certain districts, no baseball team will win every game. Every team this season lost at least one of every three games. But the Brewers, in a sense, cracked their way to victory by diluting their opponents’ ability to outscore them well enough to coast into October.

One other way baseball is definitively unlike politics: vote counting. All the ballots are cast individually without knowledge of the final outcome. But watching returns on Election Day can feel like following a sports season: returns trickle in, and then absentee ballots, and leads grow and change until reaching a final result.

The Cubs were 26-36 on June 8. On Sept. 1, they were 72-62. From that point they finished 11-17, enough to end the season with a winning record but, for fans, a sense of letting success slip away. Miami was 68-67 on Sept. 1, then went 18-10 to end with two more wins than Chicago. The Marlins’ run differential is -46, but they’re still playing.

How a season develops affects emotions and strategy. Election results are already final when the scoring begins – we just don’t know it yet.

