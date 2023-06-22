Calling young professionals in DeKalb County: Opportunity Unbound Elevate to host first event June 29

Are you interested, or do you know someone who might be interested in connecting with young professionals in DeKalb County? Would you like to be part of the first county-wide young professionals organization?

Opportunity Unbound Elevate is hosting its first event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St. in DeKalb. The event is free. Appetizers are included and a cash bar will be available. Join us for a young professional social mingle accompanied by a short update on the growth that is happening in DeKalb County.

To register for the event please email Katelyn Lancaster, DeKalb County Marketing Manager, Opportunity Unbound at klancaster@dcedc.org or use the link: www.docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScO9UIekaVgBg2e2I1aDBFFx8GXLRMzBXbZ-_Zwnj1t_PE8qw/viewform?usp=sf_link.

Opportunity Unbound (OU) Elevate is an organization designed by and for young professionals, ages 21-40, who live or work in DeKalb County.

OU Elevate was born from the idea that engaging young professionals early in their career may help them feel more involved and connected to DeKalb County. With this connection and engagement, young professionals will feel attached to continue working and living in the county that they love. DeKalb County has everything that young professionals need, why would you need to go anywhere else?

Together, let’s ELEVATE DeKalb County.

The Opportunity Unbound branding initiative is designed to attract talented workers, young professionals and families to work and live in DeKalb County by creating awareness of our local amenities, attractions and communities. It is a communications platform to promote all that DeKalb County has to offer, particularly, the lesser-known assets of the county, and to promote new initiatives.

Sharing the story of DeKalb County is vital to continue our economic growth, attracting our target audiences of prospective businesses and corporations, new and current residents, and visitors. Opportunity Unbound conveys feelings of adventure and excitement in the phenomenal growth that is underway in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation (DCEDC) collaborated with a marketing consultant, DCC Marketing, and the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau to begin executing the Opportunity Unbound comprehensive promotional program. This included developing collateral marketing material and ads, setting up social channels, creating content calendars, preparing feature videos and setting up a “SWAG” store for marketing premiums like polos and fleeces. Ads have been run at the Egyptian Theatre and Site Selection magazine.

As the initiative gained traction, this team of partners were able to execute fundraising through a silent campaign and hire a DeKalb County Marketing Manager, me, Katelyn Lancaster.

As the County Marketing Manager, I’ve been with Opportunity Unbound (OU) and DCEDC for a year now and am exclusively responsible for maintaining digital marketing – both organic and paid social media and advertising. I’ve also recruited additional participants to the OU Ambassador team, and solicited testimonials by residents, business owners, current businesses and people who have relocated to DeKalb County to help share why DeKalb County has endless opportunities.

Social media placements have generated substantial interest in DeKalb County, including:

• More than 1.3 million impressions by young adults and families on TikTok

• 1 million impressions by entry-level workers and young adults/families on Facebook

• Nearly 700,000 impressions by young adults and families on YouTube

• More than 230,000 impressions by prospective businesses and high-level workers on LinkedIn

• More than 25,000 impressions by prospective businesses through Google Search

Additionally, a refresh of the year-old www.opportunityunbound.com website was completed to address accessibility and career/hiring opportunities for OU stakeholders and their businesses.

The refresh not only allows for easier access to links that people are looking for, but also adds value to partnership with OU. Stakeholders know their information is at the fingertips of the site visitors, and at an average of 90% of those site visitors being new each month, we know new people are seeking information about DeKalb County and all that it has to offer.

Opportunity Unbound also shares the great news of the $2.2 billion dollars in industrial investment from 2020-2023 and the diversified tax base that this investment creates.

Initial goals for OU were to: attract and retain a strong and diverse workforce; expand the quality of life in the county through specific attractions and entertainment venues; change the current perception of our citizens; create a more diverse palette of opportunities for people of varied races, religions and ethnicities; integrate our county with Northern Illinois University and the other educational institutions; and leverage business retention and attraction efforts.

Each of these goals continues to be addressed through each channel discussed above and the overall success of the Opportunity Unbound campaign will be seen when the population of DeKalb County is on the rise.

By sharing the story of DeKalb County, people will know that whatever they are looking for, they will find that here in DeKalb County, Illinois.