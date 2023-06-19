Farmers market fresh in more ways than one

It is that time of the year again! Every summer the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce coordinates the DeKalb Farmers’ Market, which runs June through September, to support local businesses and individuals across the community.

It is located at Van Buer Plaza in downtown DeKalb, which is at the corner of Second and Locust streets. The market is open every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is brought to you by Northwestern Medicine and supported by Country Financial Downtown DeKalb.

This year the market features more than 25 vendors from DeKalb and its neighboring areas. These vendors offer our community fresh produce, handcrafted items, baked goods and even food to-go from local food trucks Tinez Tacos and Slow Smoke BBQ. Some new vendors this year include pastry vendor, flour child, popsicle vendor, Ms. Mint’s Pop Shop, and mushroom vendor, Meddling Sheep.

The market also will feature returning vendors Theis Farm Market, Chef Heatley’s Hot Pepper Farm, Larson’s Country Market & Bake Shoppe/The Candle Farm and OpenDoor Coffee. Find fresh produce, pastries, hot sauces, candles, coffee and more.

The DeKalb Farmers’ Market provides our community with a wide variety of products so that there is something for everyone!

New this year, the DeKalb Farmers’ Market will be offering a free garden sign demonstration with Michaels Crafts Store from 11 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 22. It will be available for anyone looking to create a garden sign in a simple way that does not require any dry time. This demo is free while supplies last so stop by early to add an original piece to your space!

Not only does the DeKalb Farmers’ Market provide food and crafts to experience, but it also provides music. The Live Lunch Music Series brought to you by the Egyptian Theatre, presents local performers from noon to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday at the market. Customers can enjoy live music while shopping and often discover local artists through this series.

Did you know that the DeKalb Farmers’ Market is the only market in the county that accepts Link and Link Match? At the market you can receive up to $25 more in Link Match to purchase fruits and vegetables. Families can get $50 worth of produce for just $25! This helps us support vendors and families alike.

For a complete list of vendors and to learn more about the DeKalb Famers’ Market, visit dekalb.org.

To stay connected, follow the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce and the DeKalb Farmers’ Market on all social platforms @dekalbilchamber or @dekalbfarmersmarket. Tag us in your photos and videos for a chance to be featured!