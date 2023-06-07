Eye On Illinois: Even 5,000 more new preschool slots won’t meet demand

Numbers tell a story, but rarely without help.

A Capitol News Illinois subheadline Thursday read “Agency looks to open 5,000 new slots in underserved communities,” and although there are many ways to define a community and many that are underserved in a variety of ways, the relevant context is preschool and the communities are rooted in simple geography.

CNI reported the Illinois State Board of Education has $75 million in new funding, a goal of opening 5,000 new slots by August and a focus on “preschool deserts,” defined as any area without enough publicly funded slots to serve at least 80% of 3- and 4-year-olds from low-income families.

Scott T. Holland

ISBE lists 196 such areas in an interactive map at isbe.net/preschool. Even the macro view indicates the issue isn’t endemic to one corner. Each defined area is at least 15 slots short – that alone is 2,940. But 108 of the districts are at a total deficit: for “priority eligible children” there isn’t a single open slot. The combined need in those districts is 5,100 slots.

So even if all the remaining 88 areas were at only the 15-slot gap, that would be an additional 1,320 for a total of 6,420. The number is of course greater, but the best-case scenario of opening all 5,000 slots this fall leaves at least 1,420 kids behind.

Working with round numbers, if the extra $75 million in the fiscal 2024 budget fully funds those 5,000 slots, that works out to $15,000 per kid. Covering the bare minimum of the other kids means another $21.3 million. Actual figures are going to move some in either direction, perhaps significantly, but the long-term reality is clear: ISBE will be back to the table next year asking for more funding to meet demand, even setting aside whatever else might happen with the economy or the rest of funding public schools from kindergarten through college.

“We are wanting to make sure that every community is aware that these grants are available,” State Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders told CNI, referencing school districts, “day care centers, religious organizations, community-based organizations – that anybody that might serve children in pre-K opportunities knows about these opportunities and can apply.”

Grant money will build new and expand existing programs outside Chicago, which has its own early childhood appropriations, through three offerings including licensed teachers, mental and physical health services and support for families with kids from birth to age 3 with an identified academic risk.

Applications, which are due 4 p.m. June 14, are open to public, private, nonprofit and for-profit organizations.

With $75 million available, opening 5,000 slots seams attainable. If successful, programs will need that money again next year – and likely a considerable upgrade.

