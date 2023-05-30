So you live in a preschool desert, now what? Apply for funding

Illinois schools do an incredible job of helping students grow and graduate, but by the time children start kindergarten, we already see gaps by income, race or geography.

The state’s Kindergarten Individual Development Survey, which teachers use to observe students’ abilities at the start of kindergarten, shows that children from low-income households are half as likely as their peers to display the early math, literacy and social-emotional skills we expect to see at their age.

Preschool provides the essential foundation for the trajectory of a child’s social and academic outcomes. But, as you read this, there are thousands of 3- and 4-year-olds across 178 cities and towns in Illinois without access to preschool.

We call these areas preschool deserts. One of my goals as the Illinois state superintendent of education is to completely eliminate preschool deserts over the next four years so that all children can start kindergarten with the best possible foundation for success – and no child starts school already behind.

The Illinois Board of Education has released a grant application to fund preschool spots for 5,000 more Illinois children next year, specifically targeting preschool deserts or areas where there are an insufficient number of publicly funded preschool spots to provide early learning opportunities to at least 80% of low-income children in a given community.

To eliminate these deserts and close critical access gaps, we need school districts, private schools, child care centers (nonprofit and for-profit day cares), churches, community centers and other organizations – public and private alike – to apply for funding to grow their existing programs or to get new ones off the ground.

And we’ve made changes in the process to make it easier for smaller organizations and businesses to apply.

We’re calling on eligible providers – any organization with experience serving children and their families – to go to ISBE.net/preschool to see if they are located in a preschool desert and apply for funding today.

Help spread the word and encourage qualified organizations in your community to apply by June 14.

Today, Illinois ranks eighth in the nation for preschool enrollment, which means we are doing exceptionally well but also that there’s room for improvement.

The first five years of a child’s life set the stage for lifelong growth and development, and ample research shows us that expanding access to high-quality preschool is the No. 1 investment we can make in our children’s futures.

Illinois is ready to make this investment, so go to ISBE.net/preschool to view the map of preschool deserts and help us raise awareness about this opportunity to provide high-quality preschool to every Illinois child.

• Dr. Tony Sanders serves as the Illinois superintendent of education.