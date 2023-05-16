As Title 42 border protection ends, what about Illinois’ free health care for undocumented immigrants?

May 11 marked the official end of the COVID-19 health emergency. And while Illinoisans are pleased to know the days of masking, forced business closures, stay home orders and remote learning for schools are behind us, another element of the health emergency, Title 42, also is ending.

Title 42 is a provision that allowed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to expel or restrict the number of migrants entering the U.S. to help prevent the spread of the disease. Now that it’s ending, hundreds of thousands of immigrants are already finding their way to border crossings, and the U.S. is preparing for a massive surge of noncitizens who wish to seek asylum in the U.S.

At the same time, Illinois is getting headlines for its one-of-a-kind program in the nation that provides undocumented immigrants age 42 and older with free health care. This program has ballooned over the past few years.

In fiscal 2021, $67.3 million was allocated for a program serving those 65 and older, and in fiscal 2022 that number grew to $188 million when the program was expanded to serve those ages 55 and up. For the current fiscal year, fiscal 2023, the noncitizen free health care program was expanded even further to serve those ages 42 and older.

The cost of providing free health care to noncitizens ages 42-plus grew to $690 million, which exceeded anticipated costs for the program by $470 million.

As the fiscal 2024 budget comes together, the cost of maintaining the 42-plus free health care for noncitizens is estimated at a staggering $1.1 billion. However, legislation has been filed via Senate Bill 122 (state Sen. Omar Aquino, D-Chicago) to expand free health care for those in this country illegally to those age 19 and older. This budget-busting measure is expected to cost $1.5 billion in its first year alone.

This yearly expansion of providing free health care to noncitizens is happening at the same time Illinois has underfunded health care services for citizens who are developmentally disabled by over a half-billion dollars over the past three budget years ($525 million).

It’s time to reexamine budget priorities when those here illegally are getting a bigger slice of the Illinois budget pie than Illinois citizens living with developmental and other disabilities.

The Legislature is expected to adjourn on Friday, May 19, so budget discussions are in the final phase. Despite repeated requests by several of my colleagues and me that legislators get their priorities straight and ensure Illinois citizens first have the care and resources they need, the majority party is sending a pretty clear message of what is important to them.

Sadly, taxpaying Illinois citizens that rely on state government for important services are not at the top of that list.

• State Sen. Craig Wilcox lives in McHenry and represents the 32nd Senate District in McHenry and Lake counties.