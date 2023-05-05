Kenney: Community Food Hub is more than just food

Often when people think of neighborhood revitalization, they think of commercial or mixed-use development, new shiny buildings with lots of glass, people with money shopping and going out to eat, a bakery or coffee shop where they can run in and grab a morning bagel and quickly get back in their car.

However, to create a connected and strong community, we need to consider the building blocks of all public life. In a resilient neighborhood, the emphasis for change and new construction needs to include social infrastructure: The places and organizations that shape the way people interact, the physical conditions that determine if social capital develops.

Successful social infrastructure creates contact, mutual support and collaboration among friends and neighbors. These local, face-to-face interactions at school, the corner coffee shop or diner, the playground, or the library are the building blocks of all public life. Community is built organically when engaged in sustained, recurrent interactions, especially while sharing activities. In situations like these, relationships grow, caring about your neighbor follows, and neighborhood pride becomes a natural extension of these relationships.

Robert Putnam, author of Bowling Alone and The Upswing argues that declines in health, happiness, education, economic productivity and trust are tied to the collapse of community.

A proposal submitted by DeKalb County Community Gardens would offer the city of DeKalb $200,000 for 4.87 acres of land at the northwest corner of Blackhawk Road and West Hillcrest Drive as project leaders seek to build an approximately $10 million facility dubbed the Community Health Education and Food (CHEF) complex. (Photo provided by the city of DeKalb) (Shaw Local News Network)

Several reports indicate three in five Americans are lonely, with increasing numbers of people reporting feeling like they are left out, poorly understood and lacking in companionship. Between 2018 and January of 2020 there was a 13% rise in loneliness. Loneliness has been linked to mental and physical health problems. Social infrastructure can combat this.

So, what counts as social infrastructure? Libraries, schools, playgrounds, parks, green space, community gardens and community food centers are all what sociologist Ray Oldenburg refers to as “third-places.” These places can also include cafes, barbershops, diners and bookstores, places where people are welcome to congregate and linger regardless of what they purchase.

This need for social infrastructure has informed the design of the DeKalb County Community Gardens CHEF Hub. CHEF stands for Community Health Education and Food. Instead of addressing hunger in isolation, CHEF understands that hunger is intimately entwined with poverty, inequality, health, environment and social relationships. Food has a way of bringing people together and challenging the barriers that divide us.

The “third place” CHEF provides is more about a way of being in the world. It is about bringing people from the neighborhood together with people from the wider community to listen to one another, whether it’s in the garden park, kitchen, food bank, multipurpose classroom and event space, commons or outside market space. These become a connection place, a common space where people discover what they have in common over meals. Food becomes more than food.

Food becomes a way to bring people together to build a better neighborhood, community and world.

CHEF is more than food. It’s a super connector that provides the social infrastructure for a better tomorrow for all who gather there.