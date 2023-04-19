Eye On Illinois: Is teacher certification process too burdensome? Enter SB1488

Public policy often boils down to drawing a line.

A simple description doesn’t make a task uncomplicated, hence the ongoing discussion about edTPA, the common parlance for the Teacher Performance Assessment. Illinois has been using the test as a teacher licensing benchmark since 2015, according to Capitol News Illinois.

Gov. JB Pritzker suspended use of the exam via executive order as a COVID-19 mitigation, a pause set to expire May 11. Enter Senate Bill 1488, which would extend the suspension through Aug. 31, 2025, and create a task force that would report on teacher performance assessments by Aug. 1, 2024. The Senate approved the legislation unanimously. State Sen. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, introduced the plan after talking with constituents; it quickly picked up bipartisan co-sponsors.

The big picture question is how hard should it be to earn an Illinois teacher license? Bennett said some constituents swear by the Stanford-developed program, which CNI said “was intended to be a standardized way of measuring an aspiring teacher’s knowledge and abilities, regardless of what state they came from or which college or university they attended.”

Co-sponsor state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, is worried edTPA sets the bar too high.

“You will have someone that wants to be a math teacher, and then they get to the point where they have to do all this work for their student teaching and all this additional rigorous testing and projects,” she said. “And what you end up having is, they’re like, ‘Why would I go through all of this and maybe not even make it, only to make $40,000 coming out [of college] when I could stop what I’m doing right now as a junior, take a couple extra classes and become an accountant and come out making $60,000 or $65,000?’”

It’s no secret many Illinois districts have significant teacher shortages, especially in certain subject areas requiring specialized qualifications. Meanwhile, other communities offer excellent pay, quality facilities and engaged students. Turning away overqualified applicants is common.

Teaching is hard, essential work. Lowering the entry barrier too much does the entire state a disservice. That said, lawmakers here are responding to constituent feedback, pledging to assess the situation using expert input and then, if warranted, redraw the line. A simply described yet remarkably complicated task. As usual.

