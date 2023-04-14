It’s time to expand community college baccalaureate degrees

For more than a decade, there has been an emphasis on having a more educated workforce. One of the more prominent campaigns to achieve that goal was 60 x 2025. The goal was to have 60% of adults in the state of Illinois attain a certificate or bachelor’s degree by 2025. While significant progress has been made, it appears as though we will come close, currently at 56.9%, but fall short unless other opportunities become available.

To enable more adults to have access to institutions that offer a baccalaureate degree, we might want to think differently about where those programs are offered.

Currently, baccalaureate degree opportunities only exist at public and private universities in Illinois. However, in 25 other states across the country, community colleges also may confer these degrees. So, what do these other states know that we don’t? I don’t think anything. But here are some facts that may need to be more widely disseminated so that Illinois has a better chance at achieving that elusive 60% goal.

As reported by the Community College Baccalaureate Association, students who enroll in CCB programs are a highly diverse group. With an average age of older than 30, most CCB students choose to attend a community college close to home to allow for full-time employment, care for family and play an active role in their communities.

On average, CCB graduates are 40% people of color and 57% female. Additionally, CCB programs enroll students who are under-represented in baccalaureate degree attainment.

One year after graduation, CCB completers earned about $10,000 more than their peers who earned an associate degree in a similar program.

April is National Community College Month. As we use this month to more fully understand and appreciate all that community colleges have to offer; it might be time to expand our horizons to enable community colleges to serve students in the communities where they are working and raising their families.

No student should have to drive an hour or more to receive a quality education that would enable them to achieve a baccalaureate degree, increase their earning potential and help the state accomplish its goal.

As we build the case for which applied degrees can meet the needs of the workforce in our local communities, let’s be open to allowing our community colleges to fulfill that need.

• Jim Reed Jr., J.D., is executive director of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association.