Eye On Illinois: Parents, does your school communicate effectively?

Although election results won’t be certified until Tuesday, most school board races are resolved.

During the campaign, it wasn’t difficult to find a candidate or voter focused on parental rights to know more about curriculum, policies and more. As a public school parent from 2007 through at least 2032, in five different districts in two Illinois counties, from preschool through community college, I’ve never felt excluded from the educational process.

Scott T. Holland

There were some battles with special education staff, as almost every parent managing an IEP has encountered, but between weekly emails, conferences, the daily backpack dump, Google classroom links and curriculum nights, let alone special events such as a fine arts performance, sports game or dropping in on a physical education class, we’ve always had more than enough information from teachers, administrators and family associations.

I’d planned to write this column after attending middle school open house tonight, but a Tuesday morning email changed my plans. The sender was the office administrator from our K-5 school, subject “Erin’s Law.” It’s signed by all four elementary principals and the district’s special services director.

The email explains Gov. Pat Quinn signed House Bill 6193 on Jan. 24, 2013, requiring “schools to implement an age-appropriate assault and abuse awareness and prevention curriculum for all grade levels.” It directed parents to erinslaw.org and explained our social worker will give “lessons to all students grades kindergarten through five. Participation in this program will help reduce a child’s vulnerability to unsafe situations by teaching the following concepts: safety rules at home and school; assertiveness strategies; how to utilize peer support; distinguishing safe from unsafe touch; and identifying trusted adults in the school, community, and home.”

These single sessions, at most 45 minutes, will be taught in two weeks with the classroom teacher present. That gives parents time to arrange alternate activities during the presentation or schedule a meeting with our principal, social worker or special services director.

This email isn’t revolutionary. The bulk simply complies with legal notice provisions. Not everyone will take time to track down the full text of the bill on the General Assembly website, but it’s nice to have the information.

At the risk of taking for granted the wonderful teachers and administrators who have guided our children, my presumption is most schools communicate plenty of information and feelings of disconnection may point toward honest misunderstanding: a parent not knowing where to look, a teacher not confirming which medium is most effective, a single errant keystroke when entering a phone number or email address.

If you’re dissatisfied, have you sought change? Has that been met with help or resistance? Perhaps we’ve just been lucky parents. I’m curious to hear and share others’ experiences.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Media. Follow him on Twitter @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.