Honeywell: Plant milkweed native to Illinois this spring to encourage monarch habitat growth

Editor’s note: This is the January installment of a monthly column written by the city of DeKalb’s Citizens Environmental Commission that focuses on increased awareness of issues such as promoting projects and ordinance changes involved in recycling, reducing energy consumption, and planting native habitat.

Monarch butterflies are one of the most immediately recognizable species of insects.

Known for their black and orange wings, monarchs can migrate more than 2,800 miles in the fall. These delicate heralds of summer are endangered, though.

Because of the use of herbicides, roadside ditch maintenance and the aggressive removal of milkweed from private lawns and public parks, the milkweed plants that monarchs need for their survival are much harder to find. Coupled with the increased use of pesticides, monarch populations have dropped drastically in recent years.

Milkweed is critical to the life cycle of monarch butterflies because female monarchs will only lay eggs on milkweed plants; milkweed leaves are the only thing that monarch caterpillars can eat.

The problem is that milkweed is often seen as an invasive plant that can compete with agricultural crops for sunlight. It’s additionally problematic for grazing animals. In times of sparse grazing, animals can consume milkweed out of desperation, and the leaves and flowers are toxic.

It’s even more complicated when the various forms of milkweed are taken into consideration.

Monarchs can lay eggs on any variety of milkweed, but there is some evidence that tropical milkweed (Asclepias curassavica) can cause monarchs to stop migrating. Since it grows later in the year than other varieties, it can trick monarchs into continuing to reproduce rather than migrating, which prevents them from reaching warmer climates before winter.

Fortunately, there is something that you can do about this. There are many types of milkweed native to Illinois, and with growing concern over monarch populations, it is easier than ever to locate seeds and seedlings.

There are four specific types – common milkweed, butterfly weed, swamp milkweed and whorled milkweed – that are native to northern Illinois. Patches of milkweed are almost guaranteed to attract monarch butterflies throughout the summer, and monarchs lay more eggs when they are presented with multiple varieties of milkweed.

Even better, there are some real benefits to planting milkweed beyond helping the endangered monarchs. Milkweed nectar attracts many different insects and pollinators. Bees, wasps and hummingbirds will all feed on milkweed and also will pollinate other nearby plants.

An additional benefit is that milkweed attracts some predatory insects that prey on garden pests like aphids, leafhoppers and even stink bugs. In this way, it acts as a more natural and beneficial, chemical-free “pesticide.” It is important to remember that milkweed leaves and roots are toxic, and can be dangerous both for people and pets.

Milkweed plants are generally best planted in the fall, but can be started in the spring as well. It grows well from seeds, typically sown about half an inch under the surface. Milkweed prefers direct sunlight, and because there are many native species, they are well-adapted to Illinois weather and precipitation.

A small patch of milkweed thus creates a number of potential benefits for your yard, your garden and the environment in general. You can even add civic pride to your patch of milkweed, since DeKalb is a member of Monarch City USA.

For more information on monarch butterflies, visit Monarch City USA at monarchcityusa.com. For additional information on milkweed, visit Prairie Moon Nursery at prairiemoon.com. Please visit the Citizens’ Environmental Commission at bit.ly/DklbCEC and the City of DeKalb Facebook page.