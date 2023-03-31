Daily Chronicle to deliver via the U.S. Postal Service

Starting Tuesday, April 11, your Daily Chronicle will be delivered through the U.S. Postal Service.

You will find your newspaper in the mailbox with your daily mail Tuesday through Saturday instead of on the driveway.

Inflation, staffing and supply chain issues have made delivering a daily newspaper more expensive and, in some cases, inconsistent. This change will allow us to provide readers with more consistent and dependable delivery service.

Mail delivery may be later than when you normally receive your newspaper, but the Daily Chronicle’s eNewspaper is available Monday through Saturday at 5 a.m.

The Daily Chronicle will continue to provide customer service for subscribers who experience a delivery issue or wish to make changes to their accounts. Customer service can be reached at 866-979-1053 or at Subscriptions@shawmedia.com. The MidWeek will continue to be delivered via carriers.

All print subscribers will continue to receive full digital access to our website, shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle, and the eNewspaper. Digital-only subscriptions also are available.

The Daily Chronicle continues to provide the most complete local coverage daily at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle. Readers get access to our digital coverage as part of their subscription. You also can receive news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in your email by signing up for our email newsletters at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/newsletter.

If you want to share a news tip, have questions and or want to share your thoughts, please email Editor Kelsey Rettke at krettke@shawmedia.com.

We appreciate your loyalty and support of local journalism.

• Jim Ringness is general manager of the Daily Chronicle. He can be reached at jringness@shawmedia.com or 815-526-4614.