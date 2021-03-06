Rettke: How will you mark this pandemic year?

Is anyone else hitting an extra special sort of pandemic wall this week, as we approach the one year later point to this COVID-19 pandemic?

In recalling this time last year, it feels all the more surreal how oblivious we were to what was to come. Of course, no one could have expected this. It feels all at once like a lifetime or two has passed, but also like I’ve blinked and here we are, 2021.

The last week of February and first week of March in 2020 were filled with travel for me, ironically. I had just returned from a whirlwind few days: a couple days back in St. Louis for a family emergency, followed by a few long nights at the office (one was an eight-hour fire during a Friday night which tragically engulfed longtime, family-owned local business Standard Roofing Co. in DeKalb), and then a few days in Chicago at a professional development fellowship.

News of the coronavirus (not yet a pandemic) felt like a far-away bad omen at that point: international news organizations trickled down horror stories from Italy and China, while the viral respiratory disease at that point still felt like an unbelievable blip on the back burner. I remember being assigned stories early on for need-to-know basics such as hand-washing, what we should know about coronavirus, how to wear a mask (if you could find one) how this wasn’t the flu. It was something new. Something worse.

On March 6, 2020, the front page of the Daily Chronicle had a story on spring tornado safety, with Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Walker Ashley weighing in. The coronavirus wasn’t even in our local news pages yet. That day, we ran a story on the state page that said there were five cases of COVID-19 identified in the state, and the risk was “still low.”

The state page of the Daily Chronicle, March 6, 2020, shows just 5 cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the state of Illinois up until that point.

We still weren’t wearing masks, schools and businesses weren’t yet closed, lives were not yet lost locally.

But now we’re here. As of Friday, 1,194,702 Illinoisans have contracted COVID-19, 8,520 of them in DeKalb County. Nearly 365 days (is that all?) later, life in disarray, 113 DeKalb County residents dead so far, and over half a million more throughout the country.

Life as we know it is no longer. As someone who’s had to write or read COVID-19 case and death data nearly every single one of those 365 days, I try to take extra care in remembering to humanize the numbers. I’ll be honest, we’re likely all a little shell-shocked at this point, a little desensitized. As a journalist, that’s why I especially relish anytime we can honor a life, put a face to a name or a number, to remind ourselves and readers of the real toll to this tragedy. And all the pandemic’s ancillary wounds: loss of time with loved ones, jobs, business, homes, routines, mental, physical, emotional wellness.

I read something the other day which I’ve been pondering all week. I’m paraphrasing, but it was something like, “After this year, many of us don’t have a ‘normal’ to return to.’”

That’s a really important distinction to make, and it grounded me.

With the vaccine nearly within our grasp (more than 131,000 were vaccinated yesterday in Illinois alone), indoor dining reopened, sports returning, school districts mapping out a return to full weeks in the classroom, warmer weather tempting heightened social interaction, case counts down, many are already starting to chew over what a return to normal looks like.

I’ll be honest. I don’t know. And I don’t know if we can (or should) return to what we were before. And the most important thing: So many of you can’t. This type of collective trauma that we’ve endured these past 365 days isn’t something to just shrug off. Especially if you’ve lost something, or someone.

So how do we go about reflecting upon that which we often find difficult to verbalize? That’s a task I’ve been debating for months. How do we mark this grim occasion?

After a thoughtful number of conversations with the forces of nature I’m lucky enough to have on my team here at the Daily Chronicle, I believe we’ve come up with some meaningful, respectful and informative ways to mark one year of life in a pandemic.

I’d like to invite you along, if I may. As we go through March, you’ll see prompts either on the Daily Chronicle various social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), or in print for our print readers, inviting you to contribute to a story we’re working on, or share your thoughts on a topic we’re highlighting.

We want to know it all: the grim, the ugly, the uplifting. Tell us what we’ve missed.

We know this year has brought immeasurable loss to so many in ways that can never be reclaimed. Lives have been lost, changed forever, and that’s a reality we will all have to struggle through together, in our own ways.

I can’t say for certain that I’m the same person I was before all of this. And I doubt many of you are either.

So let’s start with this prompt: It’s been one year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. What or who are you mourning most and why? Share an anecdote, a story, a photo and it may make it into the paper. If you’ve got a response, email me at krettke@shawmedia.com.