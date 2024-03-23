Treml: Celebrate spring in style this season in Sycamore

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce will hots its Annual Spring Wine Tasting and Shopping event on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. The event is presented in part by Discover Sycamore and Old National Bank. (Photo provided by Sycamore Chamber of Commerce)

As the flowers bloom and the sun shines brighter, downtown Sycamore is buzzing with excitement as it gears up for its highly anticipated Annual Spring Wine Tasting and Shopping event Wednesday, April 10.

This delightful affair promises to be an unforgettable celebration of local flavors, community spirit, friendship and the vibrant charm of Sycamore. The evening is dedicated to the finer things in life. Sparkling white, rich reds and blooming blushes! All paired with shopping and good friends!

Now in its 14th year, this event showcases the best of what Sycamore has to offer, with 20 Sycamore businesses opening their doors to wine enthusiasts and shoppers alike. From cozy boutiques to lively pubs, each participating venue offers a unique experience, making it the perfect opportunity to explore and support local businesses.

Guests will have the chance to indulge in a delightful array of wines carefully curated by our expert sommeliers, highlighting both local favorites and exotic blends from around the world.

Your evening will start at Blumen Gardens – 403 Edward St. and continues throughout Sycamore. At Blumen Gardens, guests will receive the 2024 Taste of Spring “Barbie” pink wine glass and tasting passport.

Whether you are a seasoned wine connoisseur or simply looking to expand your palate, there is something for everyone at this celebration of grapes.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! As you sip and savor your way throughout Sycamore, you’ll also have the opportunity to discover hidden gems and one-of-a-kind treasures at each of each participating business. From artisanal crafts to fashionable finds, you’re sure to uncover something special to take home as a memento of this memorable event.

Tickets typically sell out fast, but there’s still time to secure your spot and join in on the fun! Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of spring in Sycamore visit discoversycamore.com for details.

This event is presented in part by Discover Sycamore and Old National Bank. Join us as we raise a glass to springtime, friendship, shopping and all the joy it brings!