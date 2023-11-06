Carifio: Horror franchise ‘NIU Loses’ hits nadir in Part V: Loss to Central Michigan

Central Michigan running back Marion Lukes tries to get through the NIU defense on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 (Lon Horwedel)

Like any horror franchise, “NIU Loses” keeps growing less and less believable as it goes on. And even worse, like any horror franchise, it’s become derivative of past installments.

“Part V: Central Michigan and the First Half Bloodbath” was the least believable installment so far, at least until it became a retread of a previous movie in the franchise. The Huskies (4-5 overall, 2-3 MAC) lost 37-31 to the Chippewas on Tuesday. Central Michigan (5-4, 3-2) has been ineffectual on offense and specifically against the run all year.

Apparently the screenwriters want us to believe the Chippewas torched NIU for 447 total yards, 331 on the ground. This was a struggling CMU offense that got breakout performances from quarterback Jase Bauer and running back Marion Lukes. Bauer almost ran (106) for more yards for which he threw (116), and Lukes ran for 202 yards on 21 carries.

And sure, there’s a twist near the end, where a 37-11 ballgame becomes 37-31 thanks to a defense that has finally stepped up and given the offense one last shot at a win before falling short.

Then they want us to forget about “Part IV: Teardown in Toledo,” in which the plot acts out in the same way. Toledo jumps up to a huge lead against a struggling NIU defense, then both the offense and defense surge late in the second half before losing.

Things were a little different after the CMU loss with an after-credits fight scene that didn’t really advance the plot and resulted in the suspension of three NIU players for the first half of the game Tuesday against Ball State.

The franchise stretched believability right from the start with Part I: The Saluki Stunner. Southern Illinois is an FCS team that’s only 6-3 this year. And the loss came right after a win against Boston College, a Power 5 team.

After Parts I-IV, the franchise appeared over. The three-game winning streak the Huskies were on seemed to kill the villain, whether it be untimely turnovers, a troubled passing game or a first-half defensive struggle.

There were also some stellar performances in Part V. Even though he threw a late interception, quarterback Rocky Lombardi was 20 of 35 for 298 yards and three touchdowns, but two costly interceptions. Antario Brown ran for 167 yards and a touchdown.

And there was a great reappearance from Trayvon Rudolph, who was seemingly written out of the franchise before an eight-catch, 172-yard performance. Entering the game, he had 25 catches for 212 yards.

The worst part seems to be the script is already in place for a sixth chapter in the horror franchise. On Tuesday, we may see “NIU Loses Part VI: Curse of the Bronze Stalk.” NIU had won 10 straight games in the series at one point. But they’ve lost three of four, including 44-38 in double overtime last year.

The last win against the Cardinals was in 2021, a 30-29 victory as part of a much more appealing psychological thriller franchise that ended with a MAC title and bowl bid.

Adding to the drama is the fact should the Huskies lose, they’ll fall to 4-6. They’d have to win their last two games against Western Michigan and Kent State to become bowl-eligible.

So enough with horror films already. Halloween is over. February isn’t for a while, but how about a nice rom-com? “Winning Her Back: How NIU Captured the Heart of the Bronze Stalk Again” sounds like a more appealing movie for this fan base. Probably would fare better at the box office as well.