Ball State at NIU: 3 things to watch for in the battle for the Bronze Stalk

NIU Trayvon Rudolph, right, runs the ball during the first quarter while taking on Ohio University during the 116th homecoming game at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

DeKALB – NIU needs to win two of its final three games to become eligible for a bowl for the second time in three years, a quest that starts Tuesday against Ball State.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

In their quest to regain the Bronze Stalk for the first time since 2021, the Huskies (4-5, 3-2 MAC) will be without three players for the first half. They were suspended after a fight that occurred after a 37-31 loss to Central Michigan last week. Coach Thomas Hammock said the team will not release which players are suspended.

Here are three things to know about the matchup, in which Ball State (2-7, 1-4) has won three of the last four meetings, including coming back for a 44-38 overtime win last year in Muncie, Ind., after trailing 31-14 in the second half.

Small catches becoming big gains key for offense

The passing offense had struggled across multiple metrics all year, but had a season-high 298 yards in the loss to the Chippewas. The Huskies had ranked outside the top 100 in passing offense for most of the year, but entered Tuesday averaging 201.3 yards per game, 99th in the nation.

Hammock said the team shined with screen passes Tuesday, saying that’s what top college offenses do. Trayvon Rudolph turned one into a 72-yard touchdown catch, and Grayson Barnes took one for a 22-yard score.

“It means a lot,” Rudolph said. “There’s not a lot of people that can turn probably a negative-1-yard route into a 72-yard touchdown. Us working on it in practice, going against our defense, running to the ball, getting vertical, and me trusting my speed. I feel like practice shows up on gameday, and practice helped out a lot with that.”

Rudolph had by far his biggest game of the year crossing over four catches and six yards for the first time with eight catches for 175 yards. Rocky Lombardi completed passes to eight different receivers in the win.

Back to basics for the defense

NIU entered Tuesday as one of the top defenses in the country, inside the top 20 in total yards and top 10 in passing yards.

After allowing 447 yards to Central Michigan, including 331 ground yards, the Huskies are now 25th in total defense (325.6 yards per game) and 95th in rushing defense (167.2). They actually moved up in passing yards allowed and are now the fifth-best in the country at 158.3 yards per game.

Hammock said it’s the little things like aligning right and tackling well that need to improve against the run.

“We’re going to take time [in practice] and get back to the basics of tackling and getting guys to the ground,” Hammock said. “You have to have the ability to finish plays, because Ball State has some tremendous athletes that can make you miss and make you look silly.”

Trying to get a four-quarter performance

The Huskies have outscored their opponents 54-16 in the second half of their last three games. But they’ve been outscored in the first half of those games 47-20.

Hammock said ebbs and flows are part of the college game.

“It’s extremely difficult for young people to stay locked in the whole time,” Hammock said. “That’s why we constantly coach to get them to be the best version of themselves all the time.

“But they’re not pros, right? They’re not pro players. They’re college players with emotions and everything else that’s involved.”

Hammock said as long as the team practices well, he can live with the results on game day.

“As an offense, we always talk about our routine,” said running back Antario Brown, who has 843 rushing yards and is 22nd in the country. “I just feel like to avoid that slow start we have to stick to our routine, preparing and executing what we learned on the practice field to the game.”

Prediction: NIU 24, Ball State 14