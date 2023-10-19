Eastern Michigan at NIU: 3 things to watch as the Huskies search for third straight win

NIU Brock Lampe celebrates after gaining enough yards for a first down during the fourth quarter on Saturday Oct. 14, 2023 while taking on Ohio University during the 116th homecoming game held at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

DeKALB – Not even a month ago the Huskies were 1-4 and struggling to produce points.

Now the Huskies are within a win of reaching .500, three wins from a bowl game, and hosting Eastern Michigan on Saturday looking for their third straight win.

NIU (3-4, 2-1 MAC) is coming off a 23-13 win against Ohio, while the Eagles beat Kent State, 28-14.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Here are three things to know heading into the game against the Eagles.

Huskies riding a hot streak more than just last two games

Since starting the fourth quarter at Toledo down 28-17, the Huskies have outscored their opponents 94-34, including a 36-7 edge in the second half in the last two games.

“This is what I told our coaches I thought we could become,” NIU head coach Thomas Hammock said. “Obviously it took us a little bit longer than what I anticipated.”

A big reason for the turnaround is an improved offense that has committed one turnover in the last three weeks and none in the last two in wins against Akron and Ohio.

The running game, which just two weeks ago was 105th in the country, is now ranked 58th at almost 160 yards per game. Antario Brown is 19th nationally, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

“I think a lot of it is confidence in all our players,” offensive lineman J.J. Lippe said. “I think we faced a lot of adversity early on this year with the four-game losing streak. A lot of that is on the offense. But the way the defense is playing all year, it gives us confidence if we can go out there and do our job we have a great chance of winning the game. I think a lot of people are starting to believe in what we’ve got on the offensive side.”

Defense has been dominant, Eagles offense has not

The defense has kicked things up a couple notches during the win streak, holding Akron to 14 points and Ohio to 13. The Eagles enter the game ranked 129th out of 130 teams in total offense, averaging 253.1 yards per game. They are last in scoring offense with 19 points per game.

Hammock said the NIU defense has been giving the team the chance to win. He said 10 of the 11 starters are homegrown, although that counts Nate Valcarcel, who the Huskies recruited. He chose South Dakota but transferred back during the offseason. He’s 12th in the country with three interceptions.

“These are guys that have grown in our program, understand the standards and expectations,” Hammock said. “These are some of the same guys people may have thought couldn’t play and all of a sudden they are playing well.”

Last week, Ohio came in with a top-five defense nationally, and linebacker Jaden Dolphin said the Huskies took that personally, thinking they are the best defense in the MAC.

“The scary part is I think that wasn’t even our best,” Dolphin said. “I think we still have more left in the tank and we’ll be showing that the rest of the season.”

Woodill red hot since taking over kicking job

Sophomore kicker Kanon Woodill made field goals of 31, 37 and 32 yards on Saturday and was the MAC West Special Teams Player of the Week.

Woodill took over for Jake Siebert in the Tulsa game after Siebert missed three of his five field goal attempts to start the year. Woodill has made five of his six attempts with a long of 49 yards. His only miss is from 51 yards at Akron. Siebert’s misses were all from 32 yards or less.

“Kanon is a young man that lost the job early in the season, stayed with it, didn’t pout and didn’t complain,” Hammock said. “When his opportunity presented itself, he was ready for the moment.”

Woodill credited both the offense and defense for putting him in position to make kicks, pointing out two of his field goals Saturday were set up by interceptions.

“It feels good to be able to know that you helped your team out and did your job,” Woodill said.

Prediction: NIU 23, Eastern Michigan 7