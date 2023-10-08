Carifio: Everything goes right for NIU against Akron, including midweek predictions

He had a good week of practice.
Football coaches say it all the time. Read a preview anyone ever wrote. It’ll be in there. You try to find other information as a reporter to use but aren’t always successful because it’s so ubiquitous.
NIU coach Thomas Hammock is no exception to this. His Tuesday press conferences often include a laundry list of who is having a good week of practice.
Heading into Saturday’s game at Akron - a game the Huskies won convincingly, 55-14 - Hammock mentioned how quarterback Rocky Lombardi had a good week of practice the week before, then performed well against Toledo as part of a larger point about the senior quarterback.
But then Hammock did something that stood out. Without being asked, he brought up Trayvon Rudolph. The receiver, after missing all of last year with an injury, had been very quiet through the first five games, with just 12 catches for 80 yards. But Hammock said Rudolph was having a week like Lombardi had the week before, and he expected he’d have a big game against Akron.
It stood out so much I adjusted my plan for the preview, making sure to include it as one of the three things to watch.
Well, fast forward to that game. Rudolph had his longest catch of the year. his longest run of the year and his longest kickoff return of the year in limited action. Rhe Huskies were up 35-7 by halftime and only threw the ball 15 times in the game. Rudolph was the target on five of them.
He had three catches for 58 yards, including a 42-yarder that set up a touchdown early. He had a 36-yard run. He had a 48-yard kickoff return.
And Hammock called it with Nostradamus-like accuracy.
As a good game as Rudolph had, Antario Brown put up some downright gaudy numbers. With just 13 carries, he ran for 280 yards, tying the most yards in a game this year for an FBS player. And that was without playing much in the second half. He scored four times.
Hammock said he didn’t think about leaving him to help him get that mark or over 300 yards, which no NIU player has done since Jordan Lynch in 2013.
“If you want to break a record, break it next week,” he said.
He also pointed out that the last time Hammock played in Akron, a 52-35 win in 2000 for the Huskies, he scored five times.
“He didn’t quite get there,” Hammock said. “Maybe next week.”
Just for reference: Hammock ran 32 times for 174 yards and those five scores in that October 14th, 2000 game. Also, Michael Turner had 20 carries for 140 yards in that game.
Flashing forward, yet again, to Saturday, the Huskies won a game they desperately needed to not just win, but win in convincing fashion. The defense, after giving up a touchdown on the Zips’ opening drive, didn’t let them score again until the middle of the third quarter.
That cut the NIU lead to 48-14.
Hammock after the game said Akron must have thought Tahj Bullock could have the success fellow run-heavy option QB DeQuan Finn of Toledo had last week against them, a 35-33 win for the Rockets.
Finn threw for 281 yards and two scores, plus ran for another 61 on seven carries. But after that first drive against Akron the Huskies adjusted. Bullock ran for 41 yards and a score, and threw for 146 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
There was a lot that could have gone wrong, that could have derailed NIU’s path to a blowout. The defense could have never adjusted, and it could have been a shootout and a close game.
But the defense continued its dominance, proving that last week’s game against the Rockets probably says more about the Toledo offense (542 yards) than it does the NIU defense.
Brown had a monster game for the second week in a row. Rudolph had the type of game he had in 2021 before his injury. Lombardi did what he needed to, completing 10-of-15 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns. The offense didn’t turn the ball over for the first time this year.
Now the Huskies return home, facing an Ohio team that’s still the favorite in the MAC East and more on the level of Toledo than Akron is.
And on Tuesday, it’ll probably be important to listen to those oh-so-common words coaches love, since Hammock hit his last prediction on the nose.
He had a good week of practice.