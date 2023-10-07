NIU 55, Akron 14: 5 takeaways from the Huskies’ first blowout win of the season

AKRON, Ohio – Antario Brown’s career-high 280 rushing yards and four touchdowns led an explosive NIU offense to a 55-14 MAC victory over the Akron Zips.
The win erased a four-game losing streak for the Huskies (2-4, 1-1 MAC), who easily registered their most points of the season. NIU now returns home to face Ohio University and Eastern Michigan.
Here are five takeaways from the victory.
A 28-point explosion and there is no looking back
An Akron missed field goal early proved to be an omen of good things to come for NIU. Brown’s 66-yard TD run around the right side opened the floodgates for 28 points in a span of 8:08 to give the Huskies complete control and on their way to their first win since Week 1 over Boston College.
Brown ended the NIU points parade with a near-identical 58-yard TD run over the right side of the line. In between, Rocky Lombardi, who was 8-of-11 for 182 yards with 2 TD passes and no interceptions, delivered a perfectly-placed 42-yard back-shoulder pass to Trayvon Rudolph that set up Gavin Williams’ short scoring run, and then followed up with a 36-yard TD strike to Grayson Barnes to make it 28-7 with 5:36 showing in the second quarter.
For a team that has already had three games decided by three points or fewer, this decisive victory was much-needed for the team and its fans. Through three quarters, NIU led 48-14 and had amassed 539 yards in the process.
Huskies defense dominates the Zips offense
After allowing an opening-drive score and committing three key penalties, NIU defensively stifled an Akron attack that finished the first 30 minutes with just 99 total yards in 36 plays. Led by the likes of defensive tackles Devonte O’Malley and Skyler Gill-Howard, the pass rush was able to make the pocket uncomfortable for Akron’s young signal-caller.
Trayvon Rudolph’s big day
Brown was the obvious MVP of the contest and Lombardi had himself a very efficient and productive day as well, but Rudolph’s contributions were certainly pivotal in helping the Huskies break their four-game skid.
He caught three passes for 58 yards, had a 36-yard run and a 48-yard kick return. His 42-yard reception and long third-quarter run set up TDs.
An early lead does not last long
NIU struck quickly on its first offensive series of the game with Lombardi hooking up with Kacper Rutkiewicz for a 64-yard TD strike. Lombardi found Rutkiewicz on a short crossing route and Rutkiewicz did the rest, out-racing defenders into the end zone.
Akron answered right back on a methodical 11-play, 65-yard drive that was aided by a defensive interference call in the end zone which set up the Zips at the 4. Akron sophomore quarterback Tahj Bullock starting in place of injured DJ Irons ran behind left tackle for a 1-yard score on third-and-goal with just over 7 minutes left in the first quarter.
Penalties plague Huskies but damage minimized
The Huskies committed two key third-down penalties in the first quarter and were flagged for a roughing the punter penalty on a fourth-and-26 early in the second quarter. However, the NIU stood strong on the latter flag, forcing a 47-yard field goal which fell about 6 yards short.
That stop spurred the offense which took the lead three plays later on Brown’s 66-yard scamper and NIU never looked back.