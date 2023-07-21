NIU picked 3rd in MAC coaches’ poll

The Mid-American Conference coaches picked a rematch of the 2022 title game in their 2023 predictions, with Ohio and Toledo sitting atop the coaches’ poll released Thursday by the league.

NIU, which finished last in the MAC West last season, was picked third in the poll. The league discontinued its media poll.

“There is a lot of hunger among our guys,” NIU coach Thomas Hammock said at Thursday’s MAC Media Day in Detroit. “A lot of guys from the [2021 MAC] championship team are back. We were extremely young in 2021. We have a lot more experience now, and those guys understand what it takes to win, AND they have the leadership qualities to bring the young guys along. As we found out last year, you never know what young guy you’re going to need. We have to continue to build the depth so we can sustain for 12 games and more.”

Team (first-place votes) Total points Last season’s record MAC West Toledo (11) 66 9-5, 5-3 Eastern Michigan (1) 55 9-4, 5-3 Northern Illinois 38 3-9, 2-6 Central Michigan 37 4-8, 3-5 Ball State 27 5-7, 3-5 Western Michigan 23 5-7, 4-4 MAC East Ohio (9) 63 10-4, 7-1 Miami (2) 55 6-7, 4-4 Buffalo (1) 51 7-6, 5-3 Bowling Green 35 6-7, 5-3 Akron 26 2-10, 1-7 Kent State 19 5-7, 4-4

The Huskies won the MAC in 2021 but fell off due in large part to injury issues in 2022. They played most of the season without starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi, who received a medical redshirt and is expected back this year. Top receiver Trayvon Rudolph missed the whole season, and he is expected back, as well.

The Huskies not only had the second-worst record in the MAC last year, but they lost to Akron, which finished with the worst record and hadn’t beaten an FBS team until its 44-12 win at Huskie Stadium.

NIU finished one point ahead of Central Michigan in the poll.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team in the poll. Toledo ended up with all 11 possible first-place votes, with Eastern Michigan receiving one. Ohio received nine first-place votes in the East, with Miami getting two and Buffalo one.

Toledo beat Ohio 17-7 in the MAC title game last year. The Rockets received seven votes to repeat as champs. Ohio had four votes to win the MAC, and Buffalo had one.

MAC Media Day was the first of three preseason media events for the Huskies, who have a trip to Chicago for NIU’s annual Chicago Media Day next on the schedule. Hammock and six players will be at Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse to meet with members of the media Monday. NIU will host its Fall Sports Media Day in DeKalb in mid-August.