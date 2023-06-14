NIU baseball: Ryan Copeland named new head coach

NIU athletic director Sean Frazier introduced Illinois native Ryan Copeland as the new head coach of the NIU baseball program Tuesday morning.

“His record of success on the field speaks for itself as does his proven ability to recruit and develop quality student-athletes, and in particular in-state talent,” Frazier said in a news release. “He checked all of the boxes we were looking for in a head coach, including his ability to connect with the local and campus communities.”

Copeland comes to DeKalb after four successful seasons (2020-23) as the head coach at the University of Illinois-Springfield. Under his direction, the Prairie Stars compiled a 131-38 record, two Great Lakes Valley Conference regular-season titles, a GLVC tournament championship, three NCAA Division II regional appearances and one run to the NCAA D-II national tournament. This past season UIS went 36-15 and led Division II with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings as well as team ERA.

“I’m excited to get started in DeKalb as we begin to develop a foundation of competitive excellence within our program,” Copeland said in the release. “I’m grateful for the opportunity ahead to work with our student-athletes.”

Copeland has spent eight seasons at UIS, starting as the team’s pitching coach and recruiting coordinator in 2016 before taking the reins as head coach in 2020. In 2021 the Prairie Stars went 37-8, winning the GLVC regular season title with a 30-5 record. UIS reached the GLVC tournament championship game and was the top seed in its NCAA regional. UIS was second in the nation in batting average (.353) and shutouts (seven), while ranking in the top 10 in seven other statistical categories.

In 2022 UIS had its best season in program history, posting a 48-11 record. The Prairie Stars won the GLVC Blue Division by four games then romped through the GLVC Tournament, outscoring their opponents 47-11, to win their first conference tournament title. After going 3-0 in the NCAA Midwest Regional, UIS had to bounce back from a Game 1 loss to Quincy in the Super Regional with a doubleheader sweep to reach the NCAA Division II championship tournament for the first time in program history.

Copeland was named the GLVC Coach of the Year in 2021 and the 2021 and 2022 NCAA Division II Midwest Region Coach of the Year.

The Des Plaines native began his coaching career at his alma mater, Illinois State, for the 2014 and 2015 seasons. With the Redbirds, Copeland managed pitchers during games as well as assisting with administrative duties.

He pitched for Illinois State from 2007 to 2010, finishing his career as Illinois State’s all-time leader in innings pitched. A two-time All-Missouri Valley Conference selection, Copeland recorded the final out of the 2010 MVC Tournament with a strikeout to send Illinois State to the NCAA Tournament. He was drafted in the 32nd round of the 2010 Major League Baseball Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals and spent three years with the organization.

Copeland becomes the 26th head coach in Huskies baseball history.