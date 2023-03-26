The top 5 plays from NIU’s first spring practice in pads on Sunday

DeKALB — The NIU football team had its third practice on Sunday inside the Chessick Center, and it was the first one of the spring in full pads.
There were still some big-time players missing - quarterback Rocky Lombardi was in street clothes and receiver Trayvon Rudolph was in a non-contact jersey, not participating in full-team drills.
But there were also some players making some huge plays. So here were five eye-catching moments from the practice, held in front of about 15 to 20 high school players in town for an official visit.
5. Pierce Oppong scoop and score
It may have occurred after a whistle blew (who can really tell in a practice) but the ball hit the turf after a bobbled snap and Oppong was there. No one had a chance to take him down.
Oppong is part of a deep defensive line group. The junior really has a chance to elevate his game this year after 12 tackles, half a sack, a quarterback hurry and a fumble recovery last year.
4. Keyshaun Pipkin elevates in traffic
The redshirt freshman receiver from Indianapolis went up with two defenders on him to haul in a catch. He got taken down right away, but the effort to even come up with the catch was impressive.
There have been a lot of receivers making plays in practice, with no clear-cut No. 1. That will change, presumably, when Rudolph is back at full capacity. But in the meantime it’s created an opportunity for Pipkin and other (see below) to make an impact.
3. Shaad Dabney with a brutal non-hit on Dozier
Ethan Hampton, who took a majority of snaps Sunday at quarterback, was under pressure - a situation he was in a lot against the NIU defensive line. He lobbed a pass to Billy Dozier in the backfield, but Dabney read it from the start.
He came flying in for what would have been, in a full-contact game situation, an absolutely brutal hit. But he pulled up to spare his teammate and still stalled the offense.
Dabney’s also had an interception this spring as well, although there weren’t any on Sunday.
2. Davis Patterson put the jet in jet sweep
The senior wide receiver from Notre Dame College (not that one) took a jet sweep early in the practice. He had all the room in the world thanks to some solid blocking from the line.
After he turned the corner he motored past everybody and went untouched into the endzone.
He’s also 6-foot-4. That feels worth mentioning about a group of receivers that lack size.
1. Roy Williams does some heavy lifting
The 6-foot-6, 249-pound sophomore from Crestwood and graduate of Shepard snuffed out a run play.
But he didn’t just tackle Christian Nash. He ended up lifting up his redshirt freshman target for the stop.
It was an amazing showing of strength in the team’s practice Sunday. The Huskies hit the practice field on Wednesday morning for the fourth of 15 spring practices.