NIU football: Huskies add 9 on second signing day, including DeKalb’s Ethan Tierney

Northern Illinois University head coach Thomas Hammock announced the addition of nine freshmen to its 2023 incoming class Wednesday, the first day of the February signing period.

The latest group joins the 18 players who signed National Letters of Intent in December and the six additions, including five transfers, who joined the team in January on the first day of spring semester classes.

The group includes DeKalb’s Ethan Tierney, who announced his decision on the first signing period in December.

“This is a good group of players who all played well during their senior seasons,” Hammock said. “We evaluated them as seniors and feel they can help our football team. We’re happy to have them as Huskies. They help fill some needs as we look to build depth and create competition at every position.

“We will continue to build our roster throughout the spring and summer as we work to develop our team going into the 2023 season.”

Eight of NIU’s nine February recruits are from Illinois or a neighboring state, including three players from close by: defensive back Ethan Tierney of DeKalb; running back Garrett Gensler from Rochelle; and tight end Tyler Gaines from Rockford Jefferson.

“Adding six guys from Illinois and eight of nine from the Midwest is a big deal,” Hammock said. “We always want to take care of guys from the state, that’s an important part of our roster, as is bringing in talent from this region. We’ve also got Kobe [Askew] in this group, who is coming in along with his high school teammate [December signee] Jay’shon [Thomas].”