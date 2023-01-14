Women’s basketball: A’Jah Davis records ninth double-double as NIU holds off Ohio

DeKALB — With Chelby Koker struggling to find her shot and A’Jah Davis missing the second quarter due to foul trouble, NIU still managed a nine-point halftime lead en route to a 78-66 win over Ohio on Saturday.
The Huskies (10-5 overall, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) never trailed in the contest, but the Bobcats (2-13, 0-4) cut the lead down to 68-66 in the fourth quarter. Koker, who had just five points after three quarters and shot 4-for-14 in the game, drained a 3-pointer and the Bobcats never scored again.
“I think our core did a good job of making it known that we weren’t going to lose this game,” said Davis, who led the Huskies with 16 points and added 11 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the year and 40th of her career. “At the end of the day we’re going to rally together and get stops.”
The Huskies were able to maintain the lead throughout the game despite Davis’ absence in the second quarter and Koker’s shooting woes, happening on her birthday no less.
Emily Carter started the big-play bonanza with a 3-pointer in the third quarter, stemming a Bobcat run and building the NIU lead back to 11.
The lead was back to one in the fourth when Sydney McCrae, who had just come into the game for the first time, drained a 3-pointer to push the lead to 63-59 with 7:35 left. Grace Hunter also got an and-one with 2:53 left, pushing the Huskie lead to 74-66.
NIU coach Lisa Carlsen said the team is very deep this year, and Saturday’s performance shows off that depth.
“From the outside perspective it’s unexpected, but for us to see it every day in practice it’s a competitive situation,” Carlsen said. “We prepare so when your number is called you step on the floor and be effective.”
Koker scored eight points in the fourth quarter and finished with 13, while Janae Poisson reached double figures off the bench again, scoring 12. Hunter had nine, Emily Meinert had seven points and six rebounds, and while Jayden Marable scored just six points, she was a plus-20 on the day.
The win was a bounce back from a road loss at Western Michigan, the first MAC win for the Broncos of the season. The Huskies had lost three of four entering Saturday.
“It’s about us. We talked about that a little bit at halftime. We have to be the best versions of us,” Carlsen said. “These guys do a great job of preparing for the opponent, but Janae mentioned it we’ve struggled a little bit at times with confidence. I think we’re continuing to grow back to being the best version of ourselves. And being at home is the best way to do that.”
The Huskies improved to 6-1 at home this year and haven’t lost a home conference game. Saturday’s win kicked off a five-game stretch of four home games.
Poisson said she expects the team is getting ready to go on a run.
“We put so much work in during practice, I think it’s a matter of gaining confidence from the work we put in,” Poisson said. “We’re battling a lot between the ears, mentally. There’s a lot of expectations and I think that was weighing heavily on us. I think we’re in better shape now. I think we’re getting ready to go on a little streak here.”