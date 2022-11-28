DeKalb grads Jordan Gandy, Cole Tucker provide NIU’s limited highlights in 44-12 loss to Akron

DeKALB — In a game in which senior receiver Cole Tucker hit a career milestone and senior cornerback Jordan Gandy came up with an interception for the first time this year, both DeKalb High rad playing in their final game for the NIU said they would trade in their individual achievements if it had meant the Huskies had won.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t in the cards as the Huskies finished up a disappointing season coming off a MAC Championship with a 44-12 loss to Akron, which had not beaten an FBS team this year.

Tucker, who missed the last two games with an injury, had four catches for 33 yards, putting him over 2,000 yards in his NIU career.

“It was cool. Obviously I’m more concerned about the loss,” Tucker said. “But a milestone like that, that doesn’t happen every [day]. ... I wanted to win the game, and if I got zero catches and we won I would have preferred that.”

Tucker joined the team in 2017 out of DeKalb High. He entered the game 3 yards shy of 2,000 and reached the milestone on his first catch in the game, a 3-yard completion from freshman Nevan Cremascoli.

He became the eighth player in school history to cross over 2,000 yards. He finished with 2,030 yards and 132 yards behind the school’s seventh all-time leading receiver, Kaneland grad and current Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck.

Gandy came up with his first interception since 2020, which was his first year with the team after transferring from South Dakota State. Akron quarterback Jeff Undercuffler had his pass tipped by Jashon Prophete, then Gandy came diving in to make the play.

“Really I think Jashon Prophete should have probably had it,” Gandy said. “It bounced in the air and I just saw the ball, put my hands out and caught it.”

NIU scored a field goal after the first-quarter interception by Gandy to go up 6-0, but Akron scored the next 27 points to put the game away.

“Kind of like Cole said I would have rather won the game,” Gandy said. “But it was I guess nice. It was my first interception of the season so it’s good to get one.”

The Huskies won a MAC title in 2021, but had a season plagued with injuries up and down the lineup - including to the top two quarterbacks, nearly every player in the secondary, two top receivers, and almost every defensive lineman.

Gandy said he hopes the team remembers the lessons of that 2021 title run - the Huskies were winless the year before.

“I think something that the guys for next year got to understand is that we went through that 2020 season that was 0-6,” Gandy said. “Winning the championship the next year was one of my favorite sport experiences I’ve ever been a part of. I think they’ve got to learn from history. It can be done. Don’t be too negative.”

The losing season was the third in coach Thomas Hammock’s four seasons with the team. He said the team needs to work on its depth in the offseason, particularly in making sure backup are able to assume leadership roles when needed.

“We didn’t get that done this season,” Hammock said. “We lost some guys, and now you’ve got backups to the backups out there. Now there’s no direction and it can’t just come from coaches all the time. We have to be able to build leadership. ... We have to bridge the gap and obviously we couldn’t get that done this season.”