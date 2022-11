Keshawn Williams scored 19 points but the Northern Illinois men’s basketball team fell at Northwestern 63-45 on Friday.

Williams was the only player in double digits for the Huskies. Zarique Nutter had a team-best eight rebounds.

The Huskies (0-2) shot 33.3% from the floor and were just 3 of 14 on 3-pointers.

Northwestern had three players in double figures, led by 15 from Robbie Beran. Ty Berry had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and the Wildcats scored 17 points from 17 NIU turnovers.