Northern Illinois at Western Michigan: What to watch for as the Huskies look to snap a two-game skid

DeKALB — NIU will search for its third win of the season on Wednesday when the Huskies take on Western Michigan in Kalamazoo.
NIU lost to Central Michigan 35-22 on Wednesday while Western Michigan lost 13-9 to Bowling Green on Wednesday.
Kickoff for the game is at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.
Scouting the Broncos
The Broncos (3-6, 2-3) are second-to-last in the MAC in total offense, averaging 306.9 yards per game. They are fourth in total defense, allowing 365.1 yards per game and their scoring defense is second-best in the MAC, allowing 26.8 points per game.
Corvin Moment has been a big part of the Broncos’ defensive success with 6.5 sacks this year. Sean Tyler is seventh in the league in rushing with 622 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.
Three storylines to watch
1. NIU searches for complimentary football - here’s what that means
In the past, NIU coach Thoams Hammock has mentioned the need to play complimentary football. In his press conference on Friday, the fourth-year head coach dove into what that means. He said it goes beyond just all three phases playing well at the same time.
He pointed to the first drive of the game, when the Huskies went for it on fourth and 1, failed, and then Central Michigan capitalized with a touchdown.
“The first drive went for it on fourth down and didn’t get it,” Hammock said. “You don’t go for it on fourth with the intention of not making it. We had a great chance to make it and made a bad read. But complimentary football may mean we reserve the right to punt and don’t put your defense in a bad situation.”
He also said penalties are a big part of it as well. As an example, he mentioned an unsportsmanlike penalty called on the team after they scored a touchdown to pull within 28-22 in the fourth. Although the Chippewas started at midfield, the Huskies got a stop but were on the 1-yard line to start their next drive. The Huskies fumbled in the end zone, giving the Chips a two-score lead.
“We kicked off from the 20 and we stopped them,” Hammock said. “Then they punted to the 1-yard line. That all ties into being able to play the game. Our defense created four turnovers and we put them in bad situations with short fields. They are playing better and we have to lean on them a little bit more until we can get going on offense.”
2. Who gets playing time now that the team is out of bowl contention?
With a bowl out of reach, Hammock said some younger players may get some more playing time as the season winds now, not just against WMU on Wednesday but in the final two games after, home games against Miami and Akron.
“We have a couple guys in mind who can help or provide a spark,” Hammock said. “We want to give those guys opportunities to do that. But it starts with practice. You have to understand the game plan and be able to execute on the practice field before you can execute in the game. We have some guys we want to give an opportunity to and see how they handle it.”
The Huskies also have to balance with that with preserving a redshirt - players are allowed to appear in four games and maintain their redshirt status, giving them an extra year of collegiate eligibility. Some notable players at four games right now for NIU include running back Jaiden Credel, cornerback Jashon Prophete, linebacker Nick Alvarado and defensive tackle Roy Williams - not including injured players who are at four games like Marques Cox, Louis Fyre, Rocky Lombardi and Ethan Hampton.
“We’re not going to burn a kid’s redshirt if he’s not going to have the opportunity to play significant snaps,” Hammock said. “You make decisions based on the program and then what’s best for the kid. Obviously, we try to be strategic with who we play and when they played and want to certainly maximize the four-game rule. But if a guy plays better in the four games, then you play him a little more.”
3. How does the team respond to missing out on a bowl?
Hammock said finishing what you start isn’t just important in football, it’s a good life lesson for the team to learn. He also said that the team relishes any chance to play the sport they love, so they don’t take any time on the field for granted.
Plus with Western Michigan having won the last two in the series, offensive lineman J.J. Lippe said turning that around means a lot.
“Just getting after them is a really big thing,” Lippe said. “But as a team we’re just looking forward to the next game. And I think Western, we owe one to them.”
Analysis
After Wednesday’s loss to Central Michigan, Hammock indicated Nevan Cremascoli and Justin Lynch are the quarterbacks moving forward. Cremascoli, a true freshman, started strong with moving the Huskies downfield, but four straight passes went incomplete and he finished 13 of 33 for 158 yards, two touchdowns a fumble and an interception. Once he came into the game, Lynch barely played again. It’s been quite the rise for Cremascoli, who at the beginning of fall camp seemed to be on the bottom of the depth chart. But injuries to Rocky Lombardi and Ethan Hampton have opened up the completion, and he stepped up his game to earn the gig. He’s got three games to prove what he can do with it.