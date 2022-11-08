NIU men, women drop season openers

The Northern Illinois University women’s basketball team took on its first ranked opponent in 11 years in the season opener Monday night, falling on the road 88-48 to No. 9 Notre Dame.

The men also opened, falling at home to NCAA Division II foe Illinois-Springfield, 83-77.

For the women, Janae Poisson led the Huskies with 14 points, making 6-of-14 shots from the field. Jayden Marable added 11 points. A’Jah Davis (DeKalb, Ill./Montverde Academy [Fla.]) had nine points, a team-high eight rebounds and two assists. The Huskies outrebounded the Fighting Irish on the night 45-43.

“I was really proud of our effort on the glass and I think we did some nice things in the half court,” said head coach Lisa Carlsen. “Give Notre Dame a lot of credit because they sped us up at times and we really didn’t handle the ball as clearly as we’d like to. We gave up 88 points and a lot of those came off turnovers.”

For the men, David Coit scored 31 and Keshawn Williams 23 in the loss.