A’jah Davis, NIU women have high expectations for 2022-23 season

DeKALB — In her final season, A’Jah Davis said she has lofty expectations for the NIU women’s basketball team.

The 6-foot-1 senior center from DeKalb said while the team is taking things one game at a time, being able to do something special for the Huskies would mean a lot to her.

“I think I would want to walk away from NIU with something hanging in the banners or something like that so I know all the hard work I’ve put in and my teammates for those years put in came true,” Davis said. “That way we get something in the Convocation Center that we can come back to five, 10 years from now and be like, those are some good memories. We actually did that.”

The Huskies went 14-15 last year and 11-9 in the MAC despite missing leading scorer Chelby Koker for more than half the season. Koker still averaged 17.8 points per game and was selected as honorable mention on the all-MAC team. Janae Poisson was also honorable mention in the league.

Davis was a first-team selection after averaging 16.6 points and 12 rebounds per game. She’s also the single-season school record holder for rebounds (349) and double-doubles (24) and is ninth in career double-doubles (31).

“A’Jah will tell you the next step for us is to win a championship and get back to the postseason,” coach Lisa Carlsen said. “We talked a lot about that and how critical every part of the season is to put us in position in March to continue to play basketball. That’s really where her focus is.”

With all the returning talent, Carlsen said the Huskies decided to hit the transfer portal hard in the offseason, with only one freshman on the team’s roster.

“When we talk about A’Jah’s success, it can only be really good if we can space the floor and give her room to work,” Carlsen said. “I think there was only one team in the MAC last year that didn’t double-team A’Jah. When that happens, we have to have people on the perimeter who can score the basketball. And I think we have that for sure this year.”

She said Tara Stauffacher from Wisconsin should have an immediate impact. The 5-11 forward played in 83 games with the Badgers, starting three times. In an average of 13.4 minutes per game, she averaged 2.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Carlsen also said Emma Carter, a transfer from Franklin Pierce, could have an impact with tough inside play and rebounding skills. Returners like Moriah Prewitt and Sidney McCrea should be able to stretch the floor with improved 3-point shooting.

And while there’s only one freshman, Carlsen did land a recruit for the Class of 2024 — one she was actually able to talk about. Sycamore junior Lexi Carlsen announced her commitment to the Huskies just before the season began.

“I think I can verify Lexi Carlsen is my daughter,” Carlsen said. “We’re very excited she has decided where she wants to continue to play. It’s a unique situation for sure. And I can get away with a lot of things because I can claim that is a prior relationship. I’ve used that a lot to watch her play as her mother when other college coaches may not be able to watch her play. It’s been an exciting time to say the least.”

Although this year’s Huskies were picked fifth in the MAC preseason poll, Davis said she’s shooting much higher than that.

“We definitely have a shot at fifth, which they ranked us as,” Davis said. “Definitely top two. We have a lot of experience, a lot of good returners coming, then we have some transfers coming who are really going to help us grow on the offensive and defensive segments.”