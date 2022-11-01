NIU vs. Central Michigan: What to watch for as Huskies seek to keep bowl hopes alive

DeKALB — Someone will be eliminated from bowl contention on Wednesday when Central Michigan heads to Northern Illinois in a MAC West battle.
The Huskies (2-6, 1-3) and Chippewas (2-6, 1-3) enter not just with identical records. Both have been missing a key offensive piece - NIU quarterback Rocky Lombardi has not played a full game in the last six weeks, while CMU running back Lew Nichols hasn’t played in the last two contests.
NIU lost last week at Ohio, 24-17. Kickoff for the CMU game is at 6 p.m. Wednesday on ESPNU.
Scouting the Chippewas
Even missing the last two games, Nichols is still the MAC’s fifth-leading rusher with 454 yards and six touchdowns. On the defensive side, the Chips are third in the league in yards allowed. Thomas Incoom is a big part of that with 7.5 sacks on the year, second in the MAC. He also has a league-best 12.5 tackles for a loss.
NIU won last year’s meeting, 39-38, on the road. The Huskies haven’t won two in a row against the Chips since 2012-2013 and are 2-6 since then against Central Michigan.
Three storylines to watch
1. Can the defense continue its upward tick?
The Huskies have risen to sixth in the MAC in total defense, allowing 389 yards per game, although they remain ninth in allowing 33 points per game. The Huskies haven’t given up more than 160 ground yards since Week 3, and have given up 200 yards or less through the air for the last three weeks.
NIU has outgained its opponents four straight weeks but is 1-3 in those games. NIU was outgained in its first four games and was 1-3 in those games.
“I just think they’re playing more together on team defense,” NIU coach Thomas Hammock said. “Everybody understands that every technique and fundamental is important to the success of the defense. Our staff has done a good job of staying committed to the process of getting kids to buy in and understand, ‘Hey you may not make this play but you need to be in your gap, you need to be under this route.’ I think our players have responded to that and started to feel confident in the scheme and I think they have the chance to finish the season playing much better defense than we started.”
2. If needed, how will Justin Lynch continue to evolve?
The passing offense has slipped to 10th in the MAC since Ethan Hampton and Lombardi both got injured. Before last week, Lynch had attempted just one pass despite leading the offense in multiple games. Last week, he was 9 of 18 for 110 yards with no interceptions or touchdowns.
After 89 rushing yards against Ball State, he’s rushed for 60 total since.
“Justin has come in and done a nice job,” Hammock said. “He’s been thrust into a role and he’s come out here and operated. I think obviously he can continue to get better and that’s what you want to see week to week. You want to see that progression of a guy who’s playing, feeling more confident and comfortable and start executing a little better.”
3. Can the Huskies get more points in the red zone?
NIU reached Ohio territory seven times last week and the red zone three times. They scored on each red zone trip but only had one total touchdown in the game.
The Huskies are third in the MAC in red zone production, but Hammock said he still feel like the team can leave less points on the table.
“For us we may have to bring in a different package,” Hammock said. “When the field gets condensed there’s 11 eyes looking at the ball with no threat of going deep. We may need to package things a little differently, bring in some new plays so we can execute.”
Pulse of the fans
Analysis
Is Wednesday the start of a four-game surge to an improbable bowl bid? Or is it the official nail in the coffin of the 2022 season? Every break, every bounce, every stroke of fortune that went the Huskies’ way last year has gone against them this year. Hammock has pointed out that NIU is probably eight plays away from a 6-2 record on the year and being in the thick of the MAC West title hunt. Injuries have been a big factor - and really you just got to look at the secondary to prove that. They’ve, statistically at least, made the biggest leap over the last three weeks. And not coincidentally, they used the same lineup for the last three weeks in a row. CMU’s offense has struggled without Nichols, so if he’s out again it might be the first break the Huskies need on a tough pass to four straight wins.