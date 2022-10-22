Ohio 24, NIU 17: Five takeaways from the loss

ATHENS, Ohio — After putting together a complete game last week against Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois University found itself unable to build on its momentum against Ohio, as the Huskies saw their bowl hopes pushed to the brink with a 24-17 loss to the Bobcats on Saturday at Peden Stadium.

The Huskies’ defense gave a credible effort in slowing down an Ohio offense that came in averaging 33.1 points per game, but NIU (2-6, 1-3 MAC) couldn’t finish off its drives, scoring just one touchdown despite outgaining Ohio 377 to 352. As a result, the Huskies will now have to win their remaining four games or miss the postseason for the third time in the past four seasons.

Here are the main takeaways from the Huskies’ MAC defeat.

Pass defense holds until final scoring possession

With Ohio averaging 324 yards per game through the air, this seemed to be the ideal game for the Bobcats to put up some big numbers against a Northern Illinois defense that came in giving up 278 passing yards per game.

That didn’t happen until the Bobcats’ final drive. After allowing a 38-yard pass on the game’s opening play, the Huskies kept Ohio’s receivers in front of them and forced quarterback Kurtis Rourke to settle for shorter completions. Ohio didn’t get its passing game in gear until its final touchdown drive, when Rourke gained 63 yards through the air and finished the drive with a 22-yard pass to Sam Wiglusz, the latter’s second score of the game.

Overall, NIU held the Bobcats to just 200 yards through the air, but couldn’t keep them in check when it mattered the most.

Fumbles slow offense’s momentum

Despite ideal conditions for football at Peden Stadium, Northern Illinois struggled to hold on to the football as it tried to get its running game going. Over the course of the action, the Huskies put the ball on the turf four times, leading to either wasted or negative plays that kept NIU from crossing the goal line until late in the third quarter.

However, to their credit, the Huskies fell on all four fumbles, three of which came in their own territory. In fact, Ohio never once got a short field to work with, as the Bobcats’ best starting field position was their own 35-yard line.

Self-inflicted errors prove costly

The fumbles weren’t the only thing that cost Northern Illinois against Ohio. One of the most glaring differences between the teams was that the Bobcats played a clean game and the Huskies made several costly mistakes in terms of penalties.

Northern Illinois committed six penalties for 50 yards, and while most of their mistakes were small ones, they tended to come at inopportune times for the NIU offense. Conversely, Ohio didn’t commit a single penalty.

Huskies attack Bobcats’ strength and find moderate success

Ohio entered the game with the worst pass defense in FBS, averaging 367 yards allowed through the air. Their rank against the pass should increase after this game, but only because Northern Illinois had to attack the Bobcats on the ground and found success doing it.

With Rocky Lombardi and Ethan Hampton both again sidelined and Justin Lynch taking the starting role, the Huskies emphasized the ground game by having Antario Brown take occasional snaps from the wildcat and running the ball 48 times against 14 passes.

The game plan mostly kept the chains moving, as NIU averaged six yards per carry and got over 100 yards from both Brown and Harrison Waylee. Of course, neither of the Huskies’ featured running backs ended up putting the ball across the line; that honor went to wide receiver Kacper Rutkiewicz on his only run of the day.

Special teams does its job

While the offense couldn’t capitalize on its drives, the Huskies certainly couldn’t fault their special teams for the outcome. NIU converted all three of its field goal attempts, as John Richardson proved reliable whenever the Huskies got close enough to give him a chance. The NIU punt team also had a solid day, as Tom Foley averaged 40.3 yards per punt and kept the Bobcats facing lengthy drives for the entire contest.