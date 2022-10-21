NIU vs. Ohio: What to watch for as the Huskies seek a second straight conference win

DeKALB – Coming off a 39-10 win against Eastern Michigan, the Huskies stay on the road Saturday with a showdown against Ohio.
Kickoff between the Bobcats (4-3, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) and Huskies (2-5, 1-2) is at 1 p.m. and will be shown on ESPN+. Ohio was a 33-14 winner last week against Western Michigan.
Scouting the Bobcats
Ohio can put up points in bunches. The team is second in the conference in points per game and first in total yards per game. Kurtis Rourke leads the MAC in passing, averaging 315.4 yards per game with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. Sam Wiglusz has 43 receptions, third in the MAC, for 510 yards and five touchdowns.
“He’s a guy, I remember seeing him at the MAC Media Day, his size is impressive,” NIU coach Thomas Hammock said. “He’s a big guy. That’s what I try to convey to our team. He distributes the ball to the wide receivers. … And from playing them in 2019, we know they’re going to have five or six trick plays in the bag. So we need to be alert.”
Three storylines to watch
1. How does the quarterback position pan out this week?
For as many points as the Bobcats score, they struggle to stop other teams. They are fifth in the MAC, allowing 161 rushing yards per game but allowing a MAC-worst 367 through the air.
NIU starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi, after missing three games, came on exclusively in throwing situations and went 11 for 15 for 115 yards, although he was sacked twice and had limited mobility. Justin Lynch played most of the game and attempted only one pass, completing it for 8 yards.
Lynch, who played for Temple last season and started – including a game of more than 250 yards passing – ran for 38 yards on eight carries. He’s now played four games and has attempted one pass.
“He threw at Temple. He knows how to throw the football. He will throw the football,” Hammock said. “He’s a quarterback. He’s going to throw the football. I can promise you that.”
Hammock said after a loss to Ball State earlier this season, during which the Huskies threw the ball a lot in the second half, that with a lead against the Eagles he didn’t want Irish throwing too much. Since the team got about 300 yards on the ground – including 158 for Harrison Waylee and 86 for Antario Brown, both of whom took direct snaps at quarterback – he said he felt the Huskies didn’t really need to throw.
“We had throws we were going to throw in the second half, but in the second half I reminded them in the Ball State game we had a lead and we were throwing the football, and that didn’t turn out well for us,” Hammock said. “We’re going to play the game to win the game that particular week. I can care less how many times we run it or how many times we pass it, as long as we can find a way to score one more point than the other team.”
2. Can the defense build off a strong showing against EMU?
NIU had five sacks against Eastern Michigan, and lineman James Ester had a tempo-setting interception for a touchdown early in the game. The Eagles managed only 226 yards of total offense.
The team’s leading tackler Daveren Rayner, who had one of those sacks for the Huskies giving him three on the year said the defense gained a lot of momentum throughout the game.
“It feels addictive in a way,” Rayner said. “It makes you want more. And it makes you want to build on it as a unit more. Whether it’s me, James Ester, Jaden Dolphin, Devonte O’Malley, we all love it for each other, and it makes us want to go that much harder.”
Hammock said he thought improved secondary play helped lead the five sacks, calling a lot of the sacks coverage sacks. Aside from playing with an edge and being aggressive, he thought the team played more as a unit on defense.
“I showed some clips from the Toledo game [a game NIU trailed 42-7 before losing 52-32], and we made a sack and no one celebrated,” Hammock said. “That’s not what teams do. Teams celebrate each other success cause we’re all on the same team pulling in the same direction. … No matter the situation, no matter the circumstances, we are a team.”
3. Josh Richardson kicking on a hot streak
Heading into the Toledo game, kicker Josh Richardson had made only 4 of 8 field goals, including two misses in an overtime loss to Ball State.
That’s why down 42-15 to Toledo in the final 10 minutes two weeks ago, Hammock elected to go with a 46-yard field goal attempt by Richardson to try to get him back on track instead of trying to convert the fourth down.
Richardson drained it, then made four field goals against the Eagles next week. He was named the MAC West Special Teams Player of the Week.
“Obviously, John was struggling at the earlier part of the season,” Hammock said. “In the Toledo game we had a decision to make. It was a fourth-down call, and it was going to be a long field goal. The recommendation was to go for it. But in my mind I wanted to get John Richardson some confidence. So we sent him out there to kick a long field goal and he made it.
“What you saw was he turned it around last week in practice and competed his butt off to get better,” he said. “Then, obviously, in that game last week he showed up for us. And we need him to show up like that for the next five weeks.”
Pulse of the fans
Who will win Saturday's game between NIU and Ohio— Edwerewolf CarfiBOO (@DDCEddieCarifio) October 18, 2022
Analysis
Coming off its best game of the season, the defense gets a heck of a challenge against the Bobcats. Ohio averages 436.3 yards per game, tops in the MAC. Rourke leads the MAC in passing yards per game. NIU, on the flip side, is 11th in the MAC and 129th nationally in passing efficiency defense – even after a solid effort last week against the Eagles. The Huskies are going to need a strong effort in the secondary again if they want to beat the Bobcats. They were down three cornerbacks at one point, but now just JaVaughn Byrd missed last week. With Jordan Gandy and Eric Rogers hopefully hitting their stride in their third game back and coming off of solid games last week, they’ll at least be able to slow down Rourke and give the offense a chance against a defense giving up more than 500 yards per game, last in the league.