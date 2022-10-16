James Ester scores a touchdown on a pick as NIU defense stifles Eastern Michigan

YPSILANTI, Michigan — Northern Illinois defensive tackle James Ester went to high school at Detroit Cass Tech; which sits less than 40 miles away from Eastern Michigan University’s Rynearson Stadium. Making his return visit to the area on Saturday, it didn’t take very long for the local star to make his presence felt once again.

Just two minutes into the game, and with Eastern Michigan backed up on its own five-yard-line and facing a third-and-10, Ester got his hands on a Taylor Powell pass at the line of scrimmage. The deflection went right back to his hands, and he hauled it in as he fell to the ground, just inches inside the endzone, for the first touchdown of the game.

“That was definitely big time, but I think all of our guys could have made that play,” Ester said. “I just happened to be the one in that position.”

The touchdown gave the Eagles a quick 7-0 lead, and the big early play certainly generated a spark for the Huskies as they snapped a five-game losing streak with the 39-10 victory.

“Fantastic play,” NIU head coach Thomas Hammock said.

It may have been quite the play, but Hammock witnessed Ester make a similar one just days earlier.

“The funny thing about it is (he had an interception recently) in practice,” Hammock said. “So maybe that is good karma, good juju and obviously that was a big play, a big point of the game for us.”

Ester admits though that the one in practice might have come on an easier play.

“The practice one was a little bit cleaner because I was kind of dropping out like a spy type of thing, and I just jumped up and snagged it,” he said. “But today, I ended up tipping it myself and jumping up and got it.”

While the 39 points are the most the Huskies (2-5 overall, 1-2 MAC) have scored in game this season, Ester and the defense really set the tone. They held the Eagles (4-3, 1-2) to just 226 yards of total offense and they put constant pressure on Powell, sacking him a total of five times and making his life downright uncomfortable all afternoon. The 10 points they gave up? Non-surprisingly that was a season-low for them as well and the fewest since shutting out Akron in 2019.

“It has been a long time coming just for our defense as a whole,” Ester said. “We have stretches where we played very well and I think today was a great opportunity and we put everything together. We just have to keep on going every week and we will see what happens.”

Though what happened EMU’s third offensive play of the game very well might have set the tone for the rest of the way.

“I think it gave us some energy,” Hammock said. “All week they had great energy as a football team with their work ethic and habits and to go out here there on defense and make that type of play early in the game gave them great energy and momentum and they carried that through for four quarters.”

Making that play for his team, that early in the game, that close to his hometown. That is something Ester is certainly going to be thinking about on his return trip to his new home at NIU.

“It was cool, I haven’t had the ball in my hands since my senior year,” he said. “I had an interception then, but I ended up getting hawked down. It felt good to get in the endzone today.”

There was no tracking down Ester this time, however. Of course, that is because when he caught the ball he was already in the endzone; although just barely.

“I really didn’t know it was a touchdown,” he said. “I looked up at the scoreboard and thought, how did we get six points?”